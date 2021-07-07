wrestling / News

Various News: Major WF Pod Interviews ‘Adam Bomb’ Bryan Clark, JBL Q&A, Top 10 NXT Moments

July 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bryan Clark Adam Bomb

– The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast interviewed former WWE and WCW wrestler Bryan Clark, aka Adam Bomb and Wrath, about his career. You can view that video below:

– WWE Hall of Famer JBL streamed a Q&A on his YouTube channel this week:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments this week:

