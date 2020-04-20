wrestling / News
Various News: Mike and Maria Kanellis Will Have An Announcement During RAW, NJPW Looks At Vicious Outsiders, On This Day In AEW History
– Maria Kanellis posted to Twitter that she and her husband Mike Bennett will be making an announcement during RAW. It’s likely she means on social media as RAW airs, since they were both just released from the company this past Wednesday. Either way, she tagged WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH and Impact Wrestling in her post.
She wrote: “Tonight during Raw! Mike and I will be making an announcement!! #NonEssentialWrestlers #NonEssentialFamily #QuarantineLife #mondaythoughts @WWE @njpw1972 @IMPACTWRESTLING @ringofhonor @AEWrestling @RealMikeBennett”
Tonight during Raw! Mike and I will be making an announcement!! #NonEssentialWrestlers #NonEssentialFamily #QuarantineLife #mondaythoughts @WWE @njpw1972 @IMPACTWRESTLING @ringofhonor @AEWrestling @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/LxFclqZmbz
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 20, 2020
– NJPW has posted a new video looking at ‘vicious outsiders’ who have come to the company, including KENTA and Jon Moxley.
– On this day in AEW history, the match between Cody and Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing was announced.
On this day in #AEWHistory
The historic bout between The #AmericaNightmare @CodyRhodes vs. #TheNatural @dustinrhodes was officially announced for Double or Nothing. pic.twitter.com/MP8fd7DC5A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 20, 2020
