Various News: More WWF Superstars Getting Added to Peacock, Preview For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs., Full Athena PPV Released Online

– More episodes of WWF Superstars are set to be added to the WWE Network and Peacock today. The episodes are from the fall of 1995 and lead up to that year’s Survivor Series PPV.
– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s Miz and Mrs.: “It’s Christmas but Mike is not in the spirit, so Maryse tries to bring him some holiday cheer.”
– Stonecutter Media has released their PPV focusing on the early career of Athena online.
