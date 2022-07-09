Various News: Preview of The Undertaker’s A&E Biography Special, Hulk Hogan Autograph Signing Set, Wrestling Comic Getting Graphic Novel Release

– A&E has released a preview of the upcoming episode of Biography looking at The Undertaker. The episode airs tomorrow.

– Hulk Hogan will be signing autographs at the San Antonio, Texas Superhero Car Show & Comic Con on August 5-7.

– Daniel Warren Johnson’s Do A Powerbomb comic book will get a graphic novel release on May 7, 2023, and will include all seven issues.

Here’s a synopsis: From the creator of MURDER-FALCON and WONDER WOMAN: DEAD EARTH comes the wrestling adventure of the decade! Lona Steelrose wants to be a pro-wrestler, but she’s living under the shadow of her mother, the best to ever do it. Everything changes when a wrestling obsessed necromancer asks her to join the grandest pro-wrestling tournament of all time, which is also the most dangerous! It’s THE WRESTLER meets DRAGONBALL Z, in a tale where the competitors get more than they ever bargained for!