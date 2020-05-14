Various News: Rusev Announces Launch of Twitch Channel, New Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Aleister Black Unboxes the Battle Box

– Former WWE Superstar Rusev shared a tweet today promoting a livestream on his Twitch channel that starts at 1:00 pm PST. You can view his Twitch channel RIGHT HERE.

Rusev wrote, “Today is the day! Not just @TheMattCardona birthday , but also Twitch is going live at 1pm Pacific. Let’s play together Mirotwch on twitch.”

Today is the day! Not just @TheMattCardona birthday , but also Twitch is going live at 1pm Pacific. Let’s play together Mirotwch on twitch. — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 14, 2020

– The UpUpDownDown channel released a new Battle of the Brands episode with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze. You can check out that video below.

– Aleister Black released a new unboxing video for his YouTube channel where he unboxes the Battle Box. You can check out that video below.