Various News: Rusev Announces Launch of Twitch Channel, New Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Aleister Black Unboxes the Battle Box
– Former WWE Superstar Rusev shared a tweet today promoting a livestream on his Twitch channel that starts at 1:00 pm PST. You can view his Twitch channel RIGHT HERE.
Rusev wrote, “Today is the day! Not just @TheMattCardona birthday , but also Twitch is going live at 1pm Pacific. Let’s play together Mirotwch on twitch.”
– The UpUpDownDown channel released a new Battle of the Brands episode with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze. You can check out that video below.
– Aleister Black released a new unboxing video for his YouTube channel where he unboxes the Battle Box. You can check out that video below.
