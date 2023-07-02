wrestling / News

Various News: Scholarship Fund Started by Family of Darren ‘Droz’ Drozdov, Local News Coverage on Eddie Guerrero El Pasho Hall of Fame Induction

July 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Darren Drozdov Droz WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the family of late WWE Superstar and former NFL player Darren “Droz” Dozdov, who sadly passed away last week at 54 years old, is accepting donations for an athletic scholarship fund in Drozodov’s name.

The scholarship fund is for athletes at Drozdov’s alma mater, Oakcrest High School in Mays, Landing, new Jersey. More details are available below:

– ABC-KVIA in El Paso, Texas released the following report on this year’s El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame inductions. Late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was among this year’s inductee.s

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Darren Drozdov, Droz, Eddie Guerrero, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading