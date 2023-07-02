– Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the family of late WWE Superstar and former NFL player Darren “Droz” Dozdov, who sadly passed away last week at 54 years old, is accepting donations for an athletic scholarship fund in Drozodov’s name.

The scholarship fund is for athletes at Drozdov’s alma mater, Oakcrest High School in Mays, Landing, new Jersey. More details are available below:

The family of Darren Drozdov is setting up a scholarship fund for athletes at Darren’s alma mater, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the Drozdov family is accepting donations to the Darren Drozdov Scholarship Fund. Details below: pic.twitter.com/T2fQ7uyOKZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2023

– ABC-KVIA in El Paso, Texas released the following report on this year’s El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame inductions. Late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was among this year’s inductee.s