Various News: Sting Is Happy To See Lance Archer In AEW, WWE Stock Update, CMLL Wrestler Titan Shows Off Strong Neck

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sting WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Sting said that he was happy for Lance Archer’s current success and run in AEW.

When Archer noted that he always wanted to face Sting, he replied: “Just glad to see you getting a much deserved shot in @AEWrestling.

– WWE stock opened at $45.71 per share this morning.

– CMLL wrestler Titan posted a video showing off just how strong his neck is.

CMLL, Lance Archer, Sting, Titan, WWE

