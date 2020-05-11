wrestling / News
Various News: Sting Is Happy To See Lance Archer In AEW, WWE Stock Update, CMLL Wrestler Titan Shows Off Strong Neck
– In a post on Twitter, Sting said that he was happy for Lance Archer’s current success and run in AEW.
When Archer noted that he always wanted to face Sting, he replied: “Just glad to see you getting a much deserved shot in @AEWrestling.”
Just glad to see you getting a much deserved shot in @AEWrestling. https://t.co/3RRiHWqGFG
— Sting (@Sting) May 10, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $45.71 per share this morning.
– CMLL wrestler Titan posted a video showing off just how strong his neck is.
Entrenamiento de cuello #Titancmll #inmortal #cmll #njpw pic.twitter.com/c0lOuRA5Al
— Titan (@Titan_cmll) May 9, 2020
