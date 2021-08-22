Various News: Tommy Dreamer Invites Crying AEW Fan To Bound for Glory, AJ Mendez Tells CM Punk to Break The Internet, WWE Seeking New Analyst

– Tommy Dreamer announced on Twitter that he wants to fly the fan who cried during Rampage last night to Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory. He said he will also contact Tony Khan and Punk for a possible meet and greet and AEW tickets.

He wrote: “Thank you for listening @BustedOpenRadio. Great show & crying CM Punk fan, Get a hold of me or

@BustedOpenRadio I’m gonna fly you to @IMPACTWRESTLING BFG. I ❤ your passion. I will also hit up @CMPunk & @TonyKhan for tix or a meet & greet. F*CK the Haters online. We appreciate you.”

– AJ Mendez, who previously competed in WWE six years ago, is still commenting on her husband CM Punk making his AEW debut last night.

She wrote: “Go on, break the internet boo.”

– WWE is currently seeking a new Analyst, Creative & Talent Analytics. You can find more information here.