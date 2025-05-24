wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s ACW Aftershock Lineup, Tito Santana Announced for International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame
– Awesome Championship Wrestling presents ACW Aftershock tonight on pay-per-view through TrillerTV at 8:00 pm EST. ACW Champion Richard Holliday defends his title against Matt Cardona, plus more:
* ACW Championship Match: Richard Holliday vs. Matt Cardona
* ACW Tag Team Championships Steel Cage Match: The Now, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus with Joel Gertner vs. Sent 2 Slaughter, Dan Maff & Shawn Donovan
* TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Mike Santana
* ACW Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell vs. Kelly Madan vs. Tina San Antonio vs. Rebecca J Scott vs. Vickie Venuto vs. Tiara James
* ACW National Championship Match: Real1 vs. Dante Casanova vs. Ben Bishop vs. Landon Hale
* Leo Sparrow vs. Llamo
* Crowbar & Kerr vs. Danny Doring & Vargas
* Keith Youngblood & Andd Bivians vs. Rick Recon vs. Mike Gallagher
* Tommy Dreamer in action
* Also scheduled are The FBI of Zack Clayton and Little Guido and more.
* Tommy Dreamer will be inducted into the new MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame as the inaugural inductee.
– The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame announced WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana as the latest inductee for this year’s class. The ceremony is scheduled for October 12: