– Awesome Championship Wrestling presents ACW Aftershock tonight on pay-per-view through TrillerTV at 8:00 pm EST. ACW Champion Richard Holliday defends his title against Matt Cardona, plus more:

* ACW Championship Match: Richard Holliday vs. Matt Cardona

* ACW Tag Team Championships Steel Cage Match: The Now, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus with Joel Gertner vs. Sent 2 Slaughter, Dan Maff & Shawn Donovan

* TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Mike Santana

* ACW Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell vs. Kelly Madan vs. Tina San Antonio vs. Rebecca J Scott vs. Vickie Venuto vs. Tiara James

* ACW National Championship Match: Real1 vs. Dante Casanova vs. Ben Bishop vs. Landon Hale

* Leo Sparrow vs. Llamo

* Crowbar & Kerr vs. Danny Doring & Vargas

* Keith Youngblood & Andd Bivians vs. Rick Recon vs. Mike Gallagher

* Tommy Dreamer in action

* Also scheduled are The FBI of Zack Clayton and Little Guido and more.

* Tommy Dreamer will be inducted into the new MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame as the inaugural inductee.

– The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame announced WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana as the latest inductee for this year’s class. The ceremony is scheduled for October 12: