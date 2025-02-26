– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced that she and her Team Bestie teammate Lita will be attending the New York City premiere of the Mildred Burke biopic, Queen of the Ring, scheduled for March 3. The event will also feature a Q&A with the cast and crew. She wrote the following:

Everyone knows what wrestling means to us! So we are thrilled to be invited to the New York City premiere of @QueenOfTheRing and join the cast and some very special guests on stage following the screening for a Q&A! The movie tells the incredible true story of Mildred Burke who broke boundaries for women in wrestling when it was still illegal across the country. Queen of the Ring is in theaters nationwide on March 7th at @amctheatres Can’t wait for #TeamBestie to hit the red carpet! See you soon #NYC!

– Meanwhile, PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is attending the Nashville premiere of the film scheduled for tomorrow (Feb. 27) at the Regal Green Hills Theater. AEW’s Jeff Jarrett and Karen Jarrett will also be an attendance and are set to host a Q&A with the cast and crew tomorrow, which will feature writer-director Ash Avildsen, Emily Bett Rickards, Martin Kove, Mickie James, and Kailey Latimer (aka Kamille).

Additionally, PWInsider reports that tonight’s premiere of the film, which is being attended by Mustafa Ali, is 100% sold out.

– Highspots TV announced that the Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) Psychopathic Vault is now available for streaming: