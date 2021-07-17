Various News: WWE & FOX Sports Thanks Fans at SmackDown, ROH Weekly TV Lineup

– WWE and FOX Sports shared thank you messages to the fans at last night’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center, in Houston Texas. You can see those tweets below.

WWE’s official account wrote, “Thank you, @WWEUniverse. Welcome home.” WWE on FOX added, “We missed y’all too. Thank you, @WWE Universe. #SmackDown.”

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV and the first post-Best in the World episode:

* The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, O’Shay Edwards & Soldiers of Savagery’s Moses & Kaun)

* Quinn McKay vs. The Allure’s Mandy Leon (If McKay wins, she enters ROH Women’s World Title Tournament)

* Rey Horus vs. Fred Yehi