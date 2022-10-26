wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Moonsault Halloween NFT Drop, Robbery Suspect Caught Wearing Title Belt Replica, Chris Nowinski Profiled by New York Times

October 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Moonsault Image Credit: WWE

WWEMoonsault.com has some new Halloween-themed NFTs available featuring WWE Superstars Kane, Rhea Ripley, and The Boogeyman.

KWTX.com reports that suspect of an armed robbery from Tuesday (Oct. 25) in Temple, Texas was seen wearing a WWE Championship replica title belt. You can see pictures of the robbery suspect wearing the belt at the above link.

The New York TImes published a profile on former WWE Superstar Chris Nowinski for his concussion and CTE research.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Nowinski, WWE, WWE Moonsault, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading