Various News: WWE Moonsault Halloween NFT Drop, Robbery Suspect Caught Wearing Title Belt Replica, Chris Nowinski Profiled by New York Times
October 26, 2022
– WWEMoonsault.com has some new Halloween-themed NFTs available featuring WWE Superstars Kane, Rhea Ripley, and The Boogeyman.
– KWTX.com reports that suspect of an armed robbery from Tuesday (Oct. 25) in Temple, Texas was seen wearing a WWE Championship replica title belt. You can see pictures of the robbery suspect wearing the belt at the above link.
– The New York TImes published a profile on former WWE Superstar Chris Nowinski for his concussion and CTE research.
