Various News: Zelina Vega Makes a ‘Powerful Statement’ on MITB, Ever-Rise Join Cameo, Mick Foley Helps Acquire Vintage Mankind Shirt

– Zelina Vega and WWE released a backstage promo segment from SmackDown where Vega is asked about her strategy for Money in the Bank. You can view that clip below. Zelina Vega stated the following:

“You realize who you’re talking to, right? The best manager in the business, future Hall of Famer for being the best manager in the business? What I’ve learned as a manager is that you do not reveal your strategy, especially before something like Money In the Bank. So while these girls are running around wondering who else is going to be in the match, who’s qualifying, da da da da dah! I’m going to be home and thinking about how I may not out-power them, and I may not out-quick everybody, but I definitely will outsmart each and every one of you. So bring every ounce of air that you have because that will be the last breath that you are going to take. And you know what? Yeah, that was a powerful statement. But I’m a powerful woman. See you at Money in the Bank.”

Vega wrote in the caption of her tweet, “Yeah, I make powerful statements. I’m a powerful woman. See you at @WWE #MoneyInTheBank #ThrowStacksAtEm”

– Former WWE Superstars Ever-Rise are keeping busy despite getting released from the company last month. They announced today that they are now on Cameo under The Show RULES. You can see their announcement below. Fans can check out their new Cameo account HERE.

– A&E released an extended clip from the first season of Most Wanted Treasures where Mick Foley makes a crazy deal to help WWE acquire a vintage Mankind ring gear shirt. You can view that clip below.