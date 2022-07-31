wrestling / News

Venue and Location Set For WWE Day 1 Next Year

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Day 1 2023 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that the 2023 edition of WWE Day 1 will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the second year in a row that the event takes place in this venue.

