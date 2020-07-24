wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Reportedly Saying WWE Needs To Build New Stars Backstage

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon is apparently saying that WWE needs to create new stars. The urgency over needing new stars is due to the fact that Wrestlemania is over and several wrestlers are missing due to the pandemic and other reasons.

Several of WWE’s top names haven’t been seen in some time, most notably Roman Reigns.

