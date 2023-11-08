Voros Twins React To Being Referenced By John Oliver On Last Week Tonight

The Voros Twins made a (sort of) cameo on Last Week Tonight, and the sometime-wrestlers took to social media to react. Chris and Patrick Voros have worked semi-regularly in the ring, including seven mathes in 2023 for the likes of DEFY, WPW and even an episode of AEW Dark in January. They were shown on Sunday’s episode of the HBO show when John Oliver talked about how, in a segment on abortion rights, you can’t put off having an abortion like you can for taking a pottery class or trying to figure out who they (The Voros Twins) are and what their deal is.

In response, the two posted a video to Instagram in which they reacted to being mentioned as you can see below: