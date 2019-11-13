Various News: WALTER To Return To EVOLVE Next Month, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact, House of Hardcore Returning To Philly

– EVOLVE has announced that WALTER will return to the company on December 6 in Livonia, Michigan and December 7 in Chicago, Illinois. He will face Timothy Thatcher on the first night and EVOLVE champion Josh Briggs on the second night.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

– House of Hardcore is set to return to Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena on November 23. Names advertised include:

Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore will return to the 2300 Arena on Saturday 11/23 Names advertised include Willie Mack, Dreamer, Best Friends, Stan Hansen. Private Party, Mike Jackson, Ace Austin, Jacob Fatu, Fallah Bah, Orange Cassidy, Moose, Billy Gunn, Crazzy Steve, Johnny Swinger and more.

For ticket information. visit www.HouseofHardcore.net.