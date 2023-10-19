Wardlow Says He’s Back in AEW For MJF

Wardlow has MJF in his sights now that he’s back on AEW TV, as he noted on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw the former TNT Champion defeat Ryan Nemeth via referee stoppage and speak with Tony Schiavone after the match.

When Schiavone asked Wardlow what he was back for, he showed off his wrist tape which had MJF’s initials on it. Wardlow previously had a memorable feud with MJF in early 2022 which led to Wardlow picking up a win over his rival at Double Or Nothing 2022.