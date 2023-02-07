Wes Lee Wants To Get More Technical In The Ring

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Wes Lee stated he thinks he could stand to improve more on the technical side of his in-ring performance (per Fightful). He cited Dean Malenko and Eddie Guerrero as his benchmarks of what he’d like to achieve, and credited some of his coaches with their assistance in helping him develop that side of his skills. You can find a highlight from Lee and listen to the full episode below.

On what improvements he hopes to realize and how he plans to get there: “I would like to incorporate more technical skills. I am more of a high-flier, I have a bit of technical prowess, but it’s not to the level of say (Dean Malenko or Eddie Guerrero), guys that can put you down and grind you. I know how to do that, but knowing the quick nuances of how to quickly incapacitate someone to really grind somebody like that. It’s going to take some time to figure that out and it’s going to take more time getting in there with certain opponents and figuring out their nuances. I would like to add to my technical prowess. It’s hard for me to elevate my high flying because there’s not too much that I can’t really do. I do know what I need to work on, I’m not going to disclose every single one of those because I don’t want my opponents to know my downfall, but I will say my technical prowess can be leveled up a bit and the training I’m having right now is 100% helping with that. Coach (Steve) Corino has helped me out heavily with that, and I still very much connect with coach Terry Taylor. They both keep me locked in and focused on what I want to accomplish.”