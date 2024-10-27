Westside Gunn’s 4th Rope Wrestling Names MVP As Commissioner

Westside Gunn’s new 4th Rope Wrestling promotion has announced its commissioner in AEW star MVP. Gunn posted to Twitter to announce that MVP will serve as the commissioner for the company, writing:

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!!! HEELS HAVE EYES 3 11/2

CHICAGO Idk if y’all understand this or not BUT 4TH ROPE IS AN OFFICIAL WRESTLING PROMOTION!!!!! GOD IS THE GREATEST and I’m surrounding myself with great minds & talent and together we’re gonna make HISTORY and it all begins NEXT SAT. So get your TICKETS #4THROPE join the hottest new movement in the culture today CoME SUPPORT & GET YOUR TICKETS”

4th Rope Wrestling’s The Heels Have Eyes III takes place on November 2nd in Chicago, Illinois.