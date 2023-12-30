Wheeler Yuta Discusses What He’s Learned From The Blackpool Combat Club, Possible Match With Sting

Wheeler Yuta touched on learning from his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members and more in a recent interview. The ROH Pure Champion talked about learning from veterans backstage in AEW during his conversation with Wrestling Inc for a new interview ahead of Saturday’s Worlds End, and you can see some highlights:

On what he’s learned from his fellow BCC members: “They’ve all taught me so many different things in so many different ways. Claudio has taught me how to be a professional. He jokes that I’m too young to enjoy coffee and that I’m getting to that sweet spot now, but he’s really taught me how to conduct myself, carry myself. We’ve had so many tag matches together. He’s shown me a lot in specifically tag wrestling, and he’s given me so many great lessons. I could go on for days. John has taught me how to get a little bit grittier, how to get a little violent, how to make sure that the other person really feels you in there. The other person knows that you’re not messing around, and it’s not so much that you just want to beat them on that day, but you want to make sure that when they see you have to wrestle them again, they don’t want to wrestle you again. They are afraid of you, and he really strikes fear into his opponents, and that’s something that he’s helped me sort of try to implement in my own matches.

“And then Brian has shown me so much on the technique side. So much just in terms of focusing on the discipline aspects of wrestling and learning different individual holds, different individual suplexes, throws like that, but also just how to train. There’s the story where he took me on a hike at five A.M. the day of the Anarchy in the Arena Match, and we had a lot of talks. It was really nice. It was really special, and I think he imparted a lot of wisdom on me that day, and I’ll keep a lot of that to myself, but they’ve all taught me so much I could go on for hours with this question.”

On who else he’s learned from in AEW: “Yeah, there’s so many great coaches. I really love talking with guys like Dean Malenko, guys like Jerry Lin. They’ve always given me great advice whenever I’ve come to them with any certain problem, be it something in the ring, something specifically again with technique or something like that. Or even just orienting yourself for cameras. Obviously we’re wrestling on television, so it can be a little bit different than what I’ve done on the independents. So they’ve always been really great at helping me with that stuff, and I, again, can’t say enough good things about those two guys.”

On a possible BCC match with Sting and Darby Allin: “Yeah, I think that would be a lot of fun. I’m not sure if it’s in the cards. I hope it is. I think that’d be really cool. I actually, in my second match on Dynamite, I wrestled Darby in the singles and Sting was out there. I was still with the best friends at the time, so a little bit different dynamic than now, but it was really cool to be able to say that I wrestled Darby and that Sting was there. So again, just a legend and we’re so honored that we have him in AEW and that we’ve had him for so long, and I can’t think of a better way for him to end his career than in the Greensboro Coliseum. So it’s been one hell of a ride, and I just want to thank Sting for everything.”