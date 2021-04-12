Details On Who Produced Each WrestleMania 37 Match

A new report has the list of which producers worked on which matches for both nights of WrestleMania 37. According to PWInsider, the matches from night one and night two were produced as follows:

Night One

* Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley: Produced by Jamie Noble and Jason Jordan.

* Tag Team Turmoil: Produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck.

* Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins: Produced by Shane Helms.

* New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos: Produced by Chris Park.

* Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon: Produced by Michael Hayes.

* Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. Miz & John Morrison: Produced by Adam Pearce.

* Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair: Produced by TJ Wilson.

Night Two

* Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton: Produced by Jamie Noble.

* Natalya & Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jaz: Produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck.

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn: Not known at this time.

* Riddle vs. Sheamus: Produced by Chris Park.

* Apollo Crews vs. Big E: Produced by Jason Jordan.

* Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley: Produced by TJ Wilson.

* Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan: Produced by Michael Hayes.