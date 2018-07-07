Quantcast

 

Various News: Will Ospreay Reveals Superstar From 205 Live He’d Like to Face, Official Entrance Theme Available for The B-Team

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– In response to a fan on Twitter, Will Ospreay revealed the one opponent he would want to face on the 205 Live roster. According to Ospreay, his pick is Buddy Murphy. You can check out his answer on the subject below.

– WWE released the official entrance theme for The B-Team. You can listen to the entrance theme, “Battlescars,” in the player below.

