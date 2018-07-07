Various News: Will Ospreay Reveals Superstar From 205 Live He’d Like to Face, Official Entrance Theme Available for The B-Team

– In response to a fan on Twitter, Will Ospreay revealed the one opponent he would want to face on the 205 Live roster. According to Ospreay, his pick is Buddy Murphy. You can check out his answer on the subject below.

@WillOspreay lf have a chance, who's current #205Live roster you love to work with? — Kyroll. (@kyrollidzharm) July 7, 2018

– WWE released the official entrance theme for The B-Team. You can listen to the entrance theme, “Battlescars,” in the player below.