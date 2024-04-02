Will Ospreay Says He Was Up For Potential Stunt Work In Assassin’s Creed Sequel

Will Ospreay says that he was potentially up for a spot doing stunt work in the Assassin’s Creed sequel that never happened. The original film, adapted from the video game series, released in 2016 and starred Michael Fassbender. Ospreay recently spoke with IGN and during the conversation he noted that his Assassin’s Creed-inspired looks ended up with photos of him in NJPW being used to promote the movie’s release there.

“I was in New Japan when the Assassin’s Creed film came out,” Ospreay said. “They wanted to use some of my photos from New Japan to help advertise the movie coming over! They said if there was going to be an Assassin’s Creed 2, I might be able to do some stunt work in it and I got excited. Nothing ever came of it but I’d love to be a part of Assassin’s Creed.”

The film was lambasted by critics and fans, and ended up being a financial loss for 20th Century Fox, who scrapped sequel plans.