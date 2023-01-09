wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V

January 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jade Cargill Skye Blue AEW Battle of the Belts V Image Credit: AEW

Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.

Ospreay took to Twitter to respond to a clip of the moment (which you can see below), referring to it as “amazing.” Cargil and Blue both responded to Ospreay:

