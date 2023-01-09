Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V

Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.

Ospreay took to Twitter to respond to a clip of the moment (which you can see below), referring to it as “amazing.” Cargil and Blue both responded to Ospreay:

TBS Champion Jade Cargill retains the title after a competitive match against Skye Blue and remains undefeated at 48-0!

Thank you!! — Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) January 7, 2023