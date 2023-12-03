– A wild Will Ospreay has appeared! The recently signed AEW star made a surprise, unscheduled appearance earlier today at Revolution Pro Wrestling’s RevPro Live in London 80 event. Ospreay was there to hype up his upcoming matchup against Gabriel Kidd. The bout is scheduled for just under two weeks at RevPro Uprising 2023.

Ospreay wrote on last night’s surprise appearance via social media, “Thought I would pop in a say hello to my old stomping ground at the 229 for @RevProUK drop a couple bars on @GabeKidd0115 remind everybody the levels you have to be on in my game. See ya December 16th prick. Crystal Palace, London.”

You can view a clip of Ospreay’s surprise appearance below:

As the crowd say, “holy sh*t”! @WillOspreay is here at #RevPro229 ahead of his match with Gabriel Kidd at #RevProUprising! pic.twitter.com/3uHGosVGMW — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 3, 2023