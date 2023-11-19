wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Is All Elite, Will Officially Debut At Revolution 2024
Will Ospreay is officially All Elite, as he signed a contract with AEW and appeared at Full Gear in Los Angeles. Ospreay was announced by Tony Schiavone and came out to announce his arrival. He said that he planned to make his official debut as part of the roster at Revolution 2024. Ospreay noted that he owed NJPW and would finish out his contract with them, which expires in February.
