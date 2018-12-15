Will Ospreay Says Winning the Never Openweight Title Is Something He Wants for Himself, Says He Loves Everything About NJPW

– Following last night’s NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome event, Will Ospreay spoke to media at the post-show press conference about wanting to win the NEVER Openweight title for himself. Below are some highlights and a video from the presser (h/t transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Will Ospreay wanting on some personal things he’s going through: “I’ll be honest, I’ll speak what I’m thinking”, Will said. “This morning, I had a really bad time. Just a bad phone call from home, and it really just puts a lot of things in your mind of what you’re doing and why you’re doing it for. And I’ll be brutally honest with you guys; I barely scrape by now. At the start of this year, I had no responsibility at all, like nothing. I’m talking at home anyway; I was the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, I can’t forget about that. But at home, I had no real responsibility.”

Will Ospreay on wanting to win the NEVER Openweight title for himself: “And then, as we got to the mid-month, I end up becoming a home owner. Then I realize I’m a 25 year-old man, and that’s next to impossible. And I have this company to thank for it, for so much. They put a roof over my head, and helped me pay for my family. Having said that, I’ve done so much where I’ve been spending my money, just trying to help people. I’ve been paying people’s rent, I’ve been paying for people’s costumes over here. I’ve just been paying out, and it’s getting to a point, where I get to the end of the month, and I’ve got no money. I’ve got nothing. I’ve spent it all because I want to take care of people, I want to look after people. And there comes a time, when in my head I’ve got to think, ‘Is that worth it?’ And normally always it’s, ‘Yeah, it’s worth it’. But for once, I want to do something for me. I do this because I love pro wrestling. To every fan that loves pro wrestling, I want to give you everything I have, but for once, I want to do this for me. I want to win the NEVER Openweight Championship. I will carry it to new heights. I’m not going anywhere, I’m staying right here. I love everything about this place.”