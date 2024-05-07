– During a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed wrestling Chris Jericho last year at AEW All In: London in August 2023. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Will Ospreay on wrestling at Wembley Stadium: “I can’t tell you how amazing it was. The moment Elevated started hitting and people reacted and I could hear them, and you’re like ‘flipping hell they know the song,’ and as you’re walking down you’re hearing row, after row, after row as you’re walking, and they’re singing the song like ‘oh my god you know the words?’ Then you’re looking up and fireworks are shooting over the top of you and you’re just like ‘it’s like some mad little dream isn’t it?’

Ospreay on Tony Khan: “Tony had the b***s because he believes in his roster, he believes in the guys that are putting their bodies on the line to give every fan that has just enjoyed professional wrestling something just to crave and something to be excited for.”

Will Ospreay won his match against Chris Jericho at last year’s event.