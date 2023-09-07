Will Washington Is Excited To Have CJ Perry in AEW

CJ Perry made her AEW debut at All Out, and Will Washington is excited to have her. Perry made her debut at Sunday’s PPV after the Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match. Washington, who is AEW’s Wrestling Administration Coordinator, spoke on AEW Unrestricted about the former Lana’s arrival in the company.

“I had been talking to her the day before and — it’s not to say people would be ‘amazed’ — but she is so smart about pro wrestling,” Washington said (per Wrestling Inc). “And I have to give her all the credit in the world. CJ Perry has such a mind for this stuff that I don’t think people would — just based on the character she plays on-screen — recognize how much thought there is put into what she does and what she’s done over the years,” he continued. “I’m excited to have her on board. I’m excited to have her in AEW. I think that’s a really cool thing.”

Tony Khan noted at the post-show press scrum that Perry isn’t on a long-term deal, saying, “It’s not a long-term guarantee or anything, but at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us. I thought it was a great surprise.”