Willow Nightingale Thinks There’s a Future For All-Women’s Show In AEW Or ROH

Willow Nightingale believes that there’s an opportunity for an all-women’s show in AEW or ROH. Nightingale recently appeared on Get Comfy and was asked about the potential for an all-women’s show in AEW.

“I definitely think there is a future of having some sort of all-women programming in AEW or even Ring of Honor,” she said (per Fightful). “In Ring of Honor, we have a lot of freedom. You see a lot more women’s matches on there. The women’s matches are given more time. Athena, who is currently the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, who has defeated me a number of times, which goes to show how amazing she is. It’s truly a testament to how talented and hard-working our division is. That’s really a place that spotlights us well.”

She continued, “We have time and great segments on our network shows, but there is a limited amount of time to work with, for all of us, the whole roster, where in Ring of Honor, we get that freedom. Maybe, that could be a platform for us to get more and keep pulling more. Same thing for the fans. If you want to see more women’s wrestling, tune in to where we are being given those opportunities. Tune in to Ring of Honor, buy our programming, and that translates and speaks. Show up and support us.”