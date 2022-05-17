Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 63) Review 5.16.22  

Alright everyone, time more AEW Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ve got Dark Order, Gunn Club, The Acclaimed, Nyla Rose, and for the main event the ROH women’s title will be up for grabs when champion Mercedes Martinez defends against Trish Adora. We’ve only got a 40 minute episode so let’s get to the action.

Tony Schiavone is back on the mic for this episode, he’s joined by Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and for some reason Anthony Ogogo. That. . . doesn’t make much sense to me but let’s see how he does.

Match #1: Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson

They tie up and Bronson over powers Cutler with ease then starts yanking on the arm. Cutler slaps Bronson, then starts running away as Bronson starts giving chase but stops chasing then intercepts Cutler with a suicide dive. Avalanche in the corner from Bronson, but he misses a follow up and Cutler lands a kick. Cutler goes for a 10 punch in the corner but Bronson powers him up and hits a spinebuster. Cutler misses a spray attempt and Bronson drops him with a Black Hole Slam, then follows up with a butt drop to the chest and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bear Bronson won in 2:20

Rating: Fig-leaf. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash, though give Cutler credit for his antics because they’re more amusing than they have any right to be.

Match #2: Brody King vs. Alex Reynolds

King hits a quick avalanche then a cannonball senton in the corner. Strikes from King then Reynolds starts fighting back with knee strikes but he’s back dropped by King. Reynolds lands a boot then some offense off of the ropes and a low drop kick but King wont go down. More strikes from Reynolds but he runs into a brutal lariat from King. King then hits a running Ganso Bomb and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brody King won in 1:46

Rating: Amphora. . . SQUASH

I had to go with a squash rating just because of how short it was.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Anna Jay and Yuka Sakazaki

Nyla and Emi jump Jay and Yuka at the bell then start to isolate Yuka. Stomps from Nyla then Yuka stomps on her foot and tags in Jay. Jay runs wild for a few seconds including avoiding a charge from Nyla then laying in a running leg kick. Yuka back in and hits a running knee to the head then a top rope drop kick for a 2 count. Yuka starts climbing the ropes but Emi and Vickie cut her off and Nyla ties her up on the top rope then hits a diving knee strike to the head and Jay has to break up the pin. Emi tags in and lays in chops then hits the corner cross body. Double underhook backbreaker from Emi but she gets distracted by Jay and breaks her own pin. Nyla comes in illegally and accidentally clotheslines Emi. Jay jumps in and puts the Queen Slayer on Nyla as Yuka hits the Magical Merry Go Round on Emi and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Anna Jay and Yuka Sakazaki won in 3:32

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly acceptable match, though I’m a little surprised they had Yuka and Jay go over. The partnership between Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura makes less and less sense the more times Emi eats the pins in these matches.

Post match Nyla slams Jay into the corner to break the Queen Slayer then floors Yuka with a clothesline. Nyla tosses Yuka out of the ring and throws a mild tantrum in the ring.

The Acclaimed are up next. Max Caster is happy to be in his home town and insults everyone in the ring, references a few different basketball players, and calls his tag team partners the Ass Boys. Anthony Bowens gets the crowd to chant “Ass boys” at the Gunn Club.

Match #4 – 8-Man Tag Team Match: Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) w/ Billy Gunn vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM, and Lucas Chase

Caster and GKM start us off. Austin tags in then tags back out to Caster again. Caster goes after the arm, then Austin tags himself in and lands a clothesline. They hit the ropes, Colten makes a blind tag and takes out GKM with a drop kick as Austin cheap shots Clayton. Caster tags back in and hits a Mic Drop after Colten hit a Colt .45. Bowens tags in and covers to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Acclaimed and Gunn Club won in 1:22

Rating: Big Moon. . . SQUASH

Well that happened. Caster’s rap might have legitimately taken more time than the match.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Dark Order (10 and Evil Uno) vs. Eric James and VSK

James and Uno start things off, Uno catches a kick and face plants James. 10 tags in, hits a 10 count delayed vertical suplex then tags Uno back in. Uno hits a brainbuster but James then hits a kick to the head and tags in VSK. VSK hits a hilo, sort of, and lands a kick. Uno avoids a kick and hits a neckbreaker then tags out. 10 starts running wild on both men including a pretty cool spot where 10 gets James in a wheelbarrow position then Uno hits a Stunner across the top rope which slingshots James into 10’s wheelbarrow suplex. 10 drops VSK with a spinebuster then tags out. VSK takes the Dark Reckoning (10’s full nelson into an assisted powerbomb from Uno) and Uno gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 2:30

Rating: Blue Banana. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash, nice to see 10 and Uno rework that new finish slightly because it was all over the place last time.

Match #6 – ROH Women’s Title Match: (c) Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora

Mark Henry’s animal impression for the evening is an emu, not the best one he’s done. They tie up, Martinez goes after the arm of Adora and they trade arm wringers before Martinez hits a low single leg and starts tying up the legs of Adora. Adora rolls up Martinez for a 1 count. Side headlock takeover from Martinez, Adora counters with a headscissors that Martinez is struggling to escape. Eventually Martinez escapes and punches Adora. More strikes from Martinez now but Adora grabs a couple of roll ups for 2 counts before Martinez lays in back elbows and a strike in the corner. A couple of clotheslines from Martinez then she hits a leg trapped suplex. Running elbow from Martinez then a big boot and a basement drop kick for a near fall. Adora fights up to her feet and lays in some strikes of her own and an enziguri then a bridging German suplex for a near fall. A top wristlock from Adora, Martinez fights to her feet and hits Adora with a snap suplex then holds on to hit the 3 Amigos then a neckbreaker off of the ropes. Martinez grabs the Brass City Sleeper and Adora has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Martinez retained the title in 5:32

Rating: 2.5 stars

This one had 3 star potential but never quite crossed that particular line for me. That said this was competently worked and I believe marks the first title match in Elevation’s existence.