Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 93) Review 12.12.22  

Alrighty everyone, let’s head back to Elevation. Tonight we’ve got Willow Nightingale, Emi Sakura, Best Friends, 2point0, and a main event trios match when Ari Daivari and the Varsity Athletes take on Brandon Cutler teaming with Chaos Project. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary, Menard might be joining us later.

Match #1: Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee

Pretty good reaction for Bee, then Emi refuses a hand shake. Neckbreaker from Bee and she hits a running drop kick but Emi is just annoyed by this and starts laying in chops. Chops in the corner from Emi then the corner crossbody connects. Delayed double underhook gut buster from Emi then she grabs a Dragon Sleeper which forces the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Emi Sakura won in 1:30

Rating: Hokkadio squash

Delicious squash, Emi adding a different finish to her arsenal is a good choice and I rather liked Bee’s energy and her facial acting was pretty darn good.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Warren Johnson and Zack Mason

Parker and Menard jump them at the bell, then hit a double DDT on Johnson to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Menard and Angelo Parker won in :22

Rating: Queensland Blue squash

Well, that’s a very squashey squash. If they’re trying to get Menard and Parker over as a more serious threat in the division this might make sense, but if they’re still going to be treading water with the JAS stuff then this almost feels like a waste of time. We’ll have to see what the direction is going to be.

Butcher and Blade have a video promo, they’re here to deliver a dose of reality to the tag team division. They want to smoke the grass that is the rest of the tag teams asses. OK then, not bad but neither of these guys are really great promos.

Matt Menard has joined commentary after his match.

Match #3: Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen

Quick go behind from Vertvixen but Willow counters with some arm work only to get slammed down. Some trash talk from Vertvixen but Willow fires up and hits a low crossbody for a 2 count. Some corner offense from Willow then Vertvixen sweeps her down and hits a low angle Flatliner. Willow with a trio of hard clotheslines, then a few more bits of offense in the corner and a thrust kick. Vertvixen lands a boot but runs into a spinebuster that gets Willow the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Willow Nightingale won in 2:13

Rating: 2 stars

More competitive than just a squash as Vertvixen got to show some of her stuff, and for a 2 minute match this is about as good as it’ll get. Willow continues to gain momentum, which I think is a good thing.

Post match Tay Melo and Anna Jay jump Willow but here comes Ruby Soho with a lead pipe to chase them off.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Zack Clayton and Zane Valero

Taylor and Valero get us going. They tie up then Taylor starts out wrestling him with little issue, then hits a Sole Food and a running boot. Trent tags in and Valero takes a double shoulder block. Clayton tags in and goes after Trent with strikes. Uppercuts from Clayton in the corner then Trent fights back with chops before hitting the ropes and running into a back body drop. A slightly mistimed back body drop from Clayton, but he and Trent are able to save it. Valero wants back in, and he’s tagged in but Trent shoves him into Clayton and hits a tornado DDT to Valero off of Clayton. Clayton pulls Taylor off of the apron to prevent the tag and shoves him into the barricade. Valero hits Trent with a super kick but then runs into a half nelson suplex. Taylor is back up and tags in, he’s not happy now and Clayton jumps off the apron to leave Valero to the wolves. Taylor with a uranage then tags in Trent. Strong Zero to Valero as Clayton just calls Valero a loser from the floor and heads back.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Best Friends won in 3:50

Rating: 2.5 stars

Clayton is actually coming along with his ring work and character, there was the obvious timing issue with Trent but to the credit of both men they saved the spot safely.

Post match Trent and Taylor put Valero in the middle of their hug.

Mark Sterling cuts a promo on his way to the ring, running down Texas and Texas BBQ in particular. He continues with some very generic crowd insults.

Match #5 – Trios Match: Ari Daivari and Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) w/ Mark Sterling vs. Brandon Cutler and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

Luther and Woods start us off, they start trading strikes right away then Woods hits a back suplex. Some corner offense from Woods but Luther counters with an enziguri. Pump kick from Luther then Serpentico tags in and gets slammed onto Woods. Cutler wants in, he’s tagged in and Luther slams him onto Woods. Serpentico tags back in, then everyone comes in for a triple airplane spin. This is comedically great. Serpentico eats a belly to belly suplex from Woods then Ari tags in. Ari with a neckbreaker then tags in Nese. Nese runs into a back elbow and Serpentico hits a hurricanrana. Serpentico avoids a suplex and tags in Cutler. Cutler runs wild and hits a Manhattan drop then his series of silly elbow drops to Nese as Woods and Ari try and fail to interrupt. Now Cutler has the cold spray but Sterling stops it, then accidentally sprays Nese and Cutler school boys him for 2. Luther tags in, then Serpentico and they set for a triple team move but Woods and Ari stop that. Nese tags in Woods, then Ari and Serpentico takes the Angle Slam and neckbreaker combo before Ari flies in with a Frog Splash to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ari Daivari and Varsity Athletes won in 5:08

Rating: 2.5 stars

That was a lot more fun than I thought it would be, Nese and Woods actually played quite well into the comedic work of Cutler and Serpentico which was a nice little surprise.