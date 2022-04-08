Winfree’s MLW Fusion (Ep. 140) Review 4.07.22  

Hey there everyone, Winfree back again to keep you up to date on MLW’s latest activities. Tonight The Von Erichs will battle the Mortons, because the Von Erich boys annoyed Cesar Duran. Richard Holliday has threatened to bring in his own hired muscle to protect against MLW World champion Alexander Hammerstone, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is set to make an appearance, and we’ll have a middleweight title defense when Myron Reed puts the belt up against TJP.

We open with Cesar Duran on the entrance ramp, he heads to the ring for some promo time. He plays with the crowd before starting to insult them and mocking Charlotte, North Carolina. He calls the place a trash can full of ghosts, which is a nice line. Tonight is full of consequences, you may not like it but he plans to end the town. That brings out all around wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Steamboat shakes hands with the fans on the way to the ring then heads into the ring with a mic. Duran acknowledges Steamboat and calls him an old time great, and is glad Steamboat is here to kiss the ring of El Jefe. Steamboat isn’t buying this, The Dragon doesn’t kiss a ring or ass. And since Steamboat has been made the matchmaker for the evening while MLW investigates Cesar Duran. Until that investigation is concluded Duran is out of here. Steamboat then chops down a masked goon as Duran is escorted out by security and Duran yells that Steamboat is a ghost. With that out of the way Steamboat has good news, but he’s interrupted by Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout. Holliday has a mic, he calls Alicia hot then thanks Steamboat for being here in MLW. Steamboat says he was in this building before Holliday was born, probably true. Holliday isn’t here to stroll down memory lane with Steamboat, he wants to make sure Steamboat realizes the opportunity before him. Tonight Steamboat could make things truly great, and accuses Hammerstone of being on steroids then says Holliday should be put in line for a title shot. Steamboat considers, then asks the fans who are definitely against this. Holliday implores him to make the right business decision, Steamboat agrees as it’s important to keep the fans watching the product. Steamboat says Holliday has some great ideas, then Alicia gets the mic and wants Holliday to get a big match. All Holliday wants is a big match. Steamboat will make a big match for Holliday tonight, he’ll go one on one with Matt Cross. Holliday is annoyed by this and Steamboat heads out. I have to call a spade a spade here, it was a revolving door segment and I dislike those as a general rule.

Commentary runs down the card for us then we recap EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman winning the MLW Tag Team titles. The newly crowned Hustle and Power are in the back with Emilio Sparks. They feel blessed, thank their families and fans. Myron Reed comes in and says it’s about time that Tankman won some gold. Reed will try not to flop tonight, EJ and Tankman give him support as he heads towards the ring for our first match.

We get quick video interviews from both men, TJP thinks he’s better everywhere and Reed used to respect TJP before he saw his Twitter timeline. They trade juvenile insults, then TJP reminds us that he’s accomplished more than Reed when they were the same age.

Match #1 – MLW Middleweight Title Match: (c) Myron Reed vs. TJP

Some circling then they tie up but TJP out wrestles Reed with a snapmare. Reed tries an arm wringer, TJP escapes with a twisting headscissors then goes for a couple of pin attempts before Reed comes up with an arm drag. Armbar attempt from TJP, Reed counters and we get a double kip up into a stand off. TJP offers a handshake, Reed counters with a fist bump but TJP grabs the wrist and hits a clothesline. Strikes from TJP then they hit the ropes and Reed connects with a drop kick. Reed tries to spring off the second rope but TJP hits a low drop kick to the leg and he crashes to the mat. TJP then posts Reed and starts zoning in on the right arm of Reed by wrapping it around the ring post. Stomps from TJP then another snapmare and he starts working the arm on the mat. Hilo from TJP connects but that gets a 2 count. TJP catches a kick but Reed flips out of a back suplex then hits a jawbreaker, he tries the springboard Cutter but TJP counters into an armbar. Reed is able to defend but TJP switches into Penta’s Sacrifice arm breaker. TJP keeps going for the arm, Reed fights back to his feet but TJP moves into the Octopus Stretch. Now TJP switches to a trip and grabs the Romero Special but Reed wont give up and they fall into a double pinfall forcing TJP to break the hold.

TJP goes for the boot scrapes in the corner, he connects but the crowd doesn’t seem all that invested so TJP does it again and slides to the floor to gloat. That allows Reed to hit a dive and take over. Back in the ring Reed fires up with strikes then hits a leg drop between the ropes. Reed’s shoulder is still bothering him so he can’t quite use a springboard move, but he does hit an enziguri. A kick from Reed but TJP avoids the springboard Cutter and heads to the apron. Reed tries his diving Cutter to the floor, but TJP catches him on the apron and drops him with a neckbreaker. Nice spot. TJP heads up top, hits the Mamba Splash but only gets a near fall. Reed grabs a hurricanrana and they trade near falls but Reed comes up with a super kick. Now Reed heads up for a Springboard 450 but TJP avoids him and grabs a Fujiwara armbar then switches to a modified STF with the arm hooked up. Reed crawls to the ropes and forces the break. They start trading strikes, TJP gets the better of this but Reed lands a super kick. Drop kick from Reed to follow up then he gets caught by a Tornado DDT from TJP. TJP hits an Abdominal Stretch Driver but only gets a near fall. TJP goes up top again but Reed catches a diving TJP with a Cutter and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Myron Reed retained the title in 13:40

Rating: 3 stars

A mostly dead crowd and a rather odd layout hurt this match. Reed was on the wrong end of 85% of the match then wins in a spot that’s overdone, frankly TJP looked much better overall. The ending was badly telegraphed, and I think there’s a real argument that TJP should have gone over here. Then again, Reed with the belt is barely interesting and without it he’s kind of dead in the water. Still, a solid cruiserweight style match.

Up next is Richard Holliday taking on Matt Cross.

Match #2: Richard Holliday w/ Alicia Atout vs. Matt Cross

Holliday goes right into the striking game and overwhelms Cross with blows. Cross fights back by hitting the ropes then a head scissors takedown. Handspring back elbow from Cross then he tosses Holliday out of the ring and follows up with a suicide dive. Back in the ring Cross lays in chops then lands a kick but he’s swept off the middle rope then Holliday lands a clothesline. More strikes from Holliday then a neckbreaker. Cross fights back with a boot to the face but he’s caught with a back elbow and Holliday retains control. Alicia with some cheap shots then Holliday hits a double underhook backbreaker for a 2 count. Holliday tries a back suplex but Cross flips free then lands a kick and hits a running pump kick. Another running pump kick from Cross, but when he tries a third he switches it into a springboard cross body for a 2 count. Tilt a whirl backbreaker from Holliday but Cross counters a 2008 with a small package for 2. Cross hits the Cross Cutter for a near fall. Cross now heads up top for the Shooting Star Press but takes so long to get there that Holliday can easily evade. Holliday with a punch then the 2008 and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Richard Holliday won in 5:43

Rating: 2.5 stars

Holliday’s current position is more about the lack of roster depth than his ability, he’s a good enough hand but in a lot of ways he’s still a developing performer. To that end Cross is a good ring partner because he can make almost anyone look good. Post match Holliday gets an interview, Alicia dismisses the interviewer then asks Holliday what’s on his mind. Holliday claims Alicia is always on his mind, then he says everyone is finally realizing that The Dynasty was always Holliday. He was the brain, the strength, it was him. This company is his now.

We get a video package for EJ Nduka. EJ again takes us through his background and talks about how much he cherishes every opportunity. He talks about being a three sport athlete in high school then playing football in college and a few years of Arena football. He thanks a bunch of people from the WWE performance center for their work, specifically Scotty 2 Hotty, but due to budget cuts and COVID he was cut. After that he got a lot of different calls and Court Bauer stood out to him because he didn’t ask what happened, he focused on the way forward. Now EJ is focused on the future and there’s no looking back. This is well worn territory for EJ in terms of presentation, but this was done well enough overall.

In the back Emilio surprises Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas, he wants to know who the big name in fight sports is that’s supporting the Bomaye fight club. Kane dismisses him and wants to go see Ricky Steamboat.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall) vs. The Mortons (Ricky and Kerry)

Everyone shakes hands then Ross and Kerry get us going. They trade some holds on the mat, Kerry holds his own with Ross and they stand off. Kerry grabs a side headlock then lands a back elbow and a second rope cross body for a 2 count. Arm wringer from Kerry then Ross hits a shoulder block. They hit the ropes and Kerry botches a drop kick then goes to a neck crank. Ricky tags in and hits a knee lift. Kerry tags back in and they double team Ross with clotheslines. Ross fights back with a kick to Kerry then he tags out. Marshall hits a drop kick but Kerry then catches him with a Victory Roll only for Marshall to come off the ropes with a sliding clothesline. Ross tags back in, and a double drop kick to Kerry, and Ricky objects to his moves being stolen. Marshall tags back in and Kerry takes some tandem offense then Marshall hits a standing moonsault, leading to Ricky breaking up the pin. Ricky then hits Ross with a Canadian Destroyer, only for Marshall to grab Ricky with the Claw. Kerry and Ross start brawling then Ricky takes the Claw suplex and Marshall pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Von Erichs won in 5:25

Rating: 2 stars

A couple of awkward spots from Kerry, and the nostalgia factor for Ricky isn’t present for me. It doesn’t help that Ross and Marshall still have occasional timing issues of their own. If you’re into the nostalgia this was evoking then I’m sure you enjoyed it more than I did.

Post match Kerry objects to Marhsall holding the Claw as long as he did, Ross plays peacemaker only for Julius Smokes to interrupt. Smokes says the Von Erichs have to die, mocks the fans, and here comes Danny River and Slice Boogie from behind. Kerry helps the Von Erichs so the numbers are in their favor and they send 5150 packing to stand tall. All four men in the ring share a moment, and God bless Ricky Morton still selling the Claw as we end the show.