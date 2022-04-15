Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 141) Review 4.14.22  

Hey there people, time for the latest episode of MLW Fusion. Last week Cesar Duran was ousted as matchmaker, let’s see how long that lasts, and we saw Ricky and Kerry Morton take on the Von Erich boys. The overall show last week was kind of a downer, so let’s hope this week bounces back. We’ve got a fatal four way for the National Openweight title, Shazza McKenzie taking on Holidead, and TJP vs. Matt Cross.

We open with a video recap of Cesar Duran’s nefarious dealings and remind us he’s under investigation.

Danny Rivera and Julius Smokes head to the ring. Rivera has a mic and says Slice Boogie isn’t here because the police are looking into their attack on the Von Erichs and Boogie has been arrested for the time being. All the Von Erichs have been doing is avoiding 5150 because they’re weak as hell, just like their father. That brings out the Von Erichs, they take out Julius but then here comes Hernandez from behind with a chair and he wallops Marshall with it. In the ring Hernandez hits Ross with a Train Wreck. Rivera sets up a table outside the ring then Hernandez hits a Border Toss over the ropes and through the table. Marshall tries to take on Hernandez but here come the officials to break up the brawl.

Cesar Duran talks to the camera in the back, noting that all the witnesses against him keep disappearing. So the witch hunt is over and El Jefe is back. He makes a Fatal 4-Way for the National title and pits four different styles against each other in the bout. Mads Krugger interrupts this to say he took out Bestia 666 and Jacob Fatu but now he wants a shot at the man he’s hunted since he came to MLW, Alexander Hammerstone. Krugger wants to finish what he started with Hammerstone, and Duran gives his approval. That voice distorter for Krugger is still a very dubious production call.

TJP comes out with a mic for his match. He runs down Dallas, then says he had to entertain an open door last time but he beat that indy darling so bad he had to go ask Tony Khan for a job. Tonight he’s dealing with something in house rather than open door, and here comes Matt Cross. We’re reminded that TJP (then Puma) and Matt Cross (then M-Dogg 20) were part of MLW 18 years ago. I’m pretty sure I covered those events when they were re-aired during the pandemic.

Match #1: Matt Cross vs. TJP

They tie up, TJP grabs a side headlock then hits a shoulder block. Arm drag from TJP and he goes after the arm of Cross. Cross fights free and grabs an arm wringer, TJP counters into an ankle pick then they trade covers and we get a stand off. TJP goes back to the arm, they again trade arm wringers then TJP uses a head scissors take over. Cross counters with a head scissors of his own on the mat, TJP escapes but gets rolled up for 2. Back on the feet Cross tries to quicken the pace but TJP rolls out of the ring. Cross hits a drop kick then a plancha to take out TJP. They head back into the ring and Cross heads up top only to be crotched by TJP. TJP takes over with a backbreaker then hits a hilo. Cross fights back with strikes then they play through the ropes before TJP locks up a Boston Crab. TJP grabs the wrists of Cross in the crab and has a reverse pendulum for a moment then he transitions into The Sacrifice for a 2 count. Face washes from TJP then he hits one and slides to the floor but he takes too long showboating and Cross hits a suicide dive. Back in the ring and Cross fires up with clotheslines and a springboard cross body. Cross heads up top for a Shooting Star Press, but TJP heads up to meet him but Cross tosses him down then hits a double stomp to a doubled over TJP for a near fall. TJP fights back, hits a super kick but Cross hits a pump kick only to then get caught in a tornado DDT from TJP and both men are down. They start trading blows from their knees, then fight back to their feet still trading strikes. TJP hits a leg captured back suplex then heads up top for a Swanton Bomb but Cross avoids it. Octopus Driver from TJP gets a near fall. Cross tries a roll up, then blocks a Detonation Kick and hits a Cross Cutter. Cross up top for a Shooting Star Press, it connects and he pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Cross won in 11:07

Rating: 2.5 stars

I think this is held back by dragging a bit, the lack of crowd involvement, and the lack of a story. They mostly just did moves, and don’t get me wrong they did them cleanly, but there was a real lack of investment and depth to this match.

Hammerstone talks via video, he says Richard Holliday was his best friend for three years. They were together ever since Hammerstone came to MLW, and after MJF left the Dynasty it felt like the two of them against the world. The friendship wasn’t just on TV, he talked over his contract extension with Holliday because they’re friends, he called Holliday when Hammerstone’s girlfriend was diagnosed with cancer. Now he doesn’t know how much of all that was an act. Apparently this belt is all that matters to Holliday. Holliday got what he wanted when he attacked Hammerstone after his match with Davey Richards was, but his match with Richards overshadowed Holliday’s antics. Now Holliday can finally feel special after all of this, but all Hammerstone needs to feel special is to hear the bell ring. Their match is official for the Philadelphia show, and when that bell rings there’s suits, no limos, no air pods, no girlfriend. Just him, the most dominant heavyweight champion in MLW history. And that will be the moment Holliday realizes all the games, effort, and lies only led him to a place he never wanted to be. Slightly over written promo but Hammerstone showed good fire here.

Earlier video from Alex Kane where he confirms he’s protesting his match tonight. He doesn’t know what Duran is thinking, but he’s going to knock all of them down. He says he wants to prove he’s the best and wants to beat every style, so why not throw more challengers in there. Slightly contradictory points there bud. He thinks there aren’t enough people on his level, he’s changing the game and is begging the whole sport to keep up with him. He then yells “Bomaye” to close. Kane is still struggling on the mic, but the only way you find your voice is through some trial and error.

Taya Valkyrie will be returning to MLW soon.

Apparently Duran is adding a fifth man to the National Openweight title fight, some unnamed super heavyweight.

Match #2: Shazza McKenzie vs. Holidead w/ Gangrel and Dr. Dax

They tie up, then Holidead shoves McKenzie over. Another tie up and they head into the corner then Holidead lands a double chop. McKenzie lands a chop of her own as she starts to stick and move. McKenzie kicks Holidead out of the ring then heads up top and dives onto Dr. Dax as Holidead avoided the contact. Back into the ring McKenzie heads up top again and tries a cross body but Holidead catches her and hoists her up into a fireman’s carry, drives her into the corner a few times, then hits a Samoan drop. Stomps from Holidead and she starts working in the corner. McKenzie fights back with a kick then a hurricanrana. Big boot from Holidead then she puts McKenzie in the tree of woe. Dr. Dax with some cheap shots behind the refs back then Holidead lands a basement drop kick. McKenzie avoids a running kick, then ties up Holidead in the ropes and lands some weak looking chest kicks. Holidead avoids the Shazztastic Stunner then hits the End of Days for a 2 count. Happy Corbin must be pissed his finish was weakened yet again. They trade counters before Holidead hits the Unprettier and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Holidead won in 5:03

Rating: 2 stars

This never quite clicked, Holidead’s control segments feel stunted and uninteresting and the layout didn’t allow for McKenzie to show too much babyface fire.

Post match Holidead gets an interview, she says a lot of things are uncertain but Gangrel is the master of pain. That made very little sense. Asked about the upcoming featherweight title tournament she doesn’t want to compete, she wants to run through them. Second line was much better there.

Cesar Duran plays a guitar and he’ll be coming back even thirstier for blood. Jacob Fatu breaks in and says he was promised a title shot but he’s been stiffed. Fatu wants to make something happen. Duran will forgive the interruption and adds Fatu to the title match between Hammerstone and Krugger next week. Fatu seems amenable, but warns Duran to stop playing with him or he’ll kill his whole vibe. The constant profanity from Fatu is a bit off putting.

We get the third part of our all access videos with Hammerstone. He talks about his title match with Fatu and notes that he doesn’t normally get nervous before a match but he did for that one. That was the culmination of 10 years of hard work. He calls pro wrestling a wild ride, and he keeps aiming higher and higher and says this still doesn’t feel like the top, he wants to move the whole company forward. He puts over Fatu as a great champion and now feels he needs to up the ante and overcome all the great things Fatu did. The title doesn’t mean you get to relax, it motivates him to elevate things even more. His name has started to appear in the lists of best champions in the world and he wants to keep climbing those ranks and show that MLW has a place as one of the best promotions in the world. He puts over the company and the talent they have. I can’t help but contrast this with the promo on Holliday earlier, and you can see the difference in the demeanor of Hammerstone. There’s a totally different feel to him when he’s open and less rehearsed.

In the back Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout complain about the company wasting money and air time on Hammerstone. No one cares about Hammerstone’s history and Holliday again mentions Hammerstone using steroids. Holliday contrasts the two of them and calls himself the real champion. He’s going to take the heavyweight title from Hammerstone, and when he does it’ll be the best thing ever. Alicia says the silver lining right now is that Duran is back in power. Holliday asks why, and Alicia plays coy. Holliday has a good handle on his character.

Match #3 – National Openweight Title 5 Man Match: (c) Alex Kane w/ Mr. Thomas vs. Puma King vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Juicy Finau

Finau is a large man. Kane charges Finau and gets clotheslined for his trouble. Everyone else attacks Finau but he fights them off, hits a tilt a whirl slam on ACH then clubs Puma and hits a press drop onto Reed. Double drop kick to Finau but he wont go down. ACH and Reed hit super kicks to send Finau out of the ring. Puma fights off ACH then gets dropped by Reed. ACH with a hurricanrana but Pump breaks up the pin. Puma kicks Reed in the back then hits a springboard dive onto Kane on the floor. Reed dives onto Finau but Finau catches him, then ACH hits a suicide dive onto both of them, then ACH dives onto Puma as well. Kane heads into the ring but ACH hits him with a tornado kick then a bridging German suplex for a 2 count. Reed and ACH square off and ACH hits a pump handle neckbreaker but Finau breaks up the pin. ACH starts throwing strikes at Finau, only to get caught on the shoulders. Reed joins ACH and Finau hits a double Samoan drop. A masked man attacks Reed on the outside. Kane hits a weak DDT onto Puma then a flipping flapjack before he locks up the Crippler Crossface and makes Puma tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Kane retained the title in 4:28

Rating: 2 stars

Another very odd match. The layout was more about Juicy Finau looking like a monster than anything else, and it was a surprisingly short match. Kane retaining was a foregone conclusion but the way we got here was odd.

Post match Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas jaw with Calvin Tankman who was on commentary. Reed gets involved and then EJ Nduka shows up. Kane with a cheap shot to Tankman then he flees from EJ Nduka. This Kane and Tankman thing is in dire need of some kind of spark if they’re going to keep running it this long.