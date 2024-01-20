Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.19.24  

Hey there everyone, hope this Friday finds you well as it’s time for more WWE Smackdown. We’re not quite at the go home show for the Royal Rumble but we are at the penultimate Smackdown for that and that means a lot of contract signings or things of that nature. In fact our big draw for this evening will be the contract signing for the Fatal 4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal title when champion Roman Reigns defends against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. Roman isn’t scheduled for Elimination Chamber so if there’s going to be a title change before WrestleMania(lol) the Rumble is the last chance for that. Also tonight Logan Paul appears on the KO Show opposite his challenger at the Rumble, Kevin Owens. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will defend the women’s tag team belts against the Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, but my money would be on the Kabuki Warriors of Asuka and Kairi Sane getting involved since Fyre and Dawn got involved in their business. There can be only one LWO, and the Latino World Order of Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde will battle against the Legado World Order of Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto. We’ve also got a rematch from last week when Pretty Deadly once again take on Butch and Tyler Bate, last week Butch teased dropping that name and going back to Pete Dunne so we’ll see if that pays off. Lastly in things to keep an eye on, The Final Testament of Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain are still taking aim at Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits so we’ll see what happens there, Bianca Belair is still after Iyo Sky and Iyo’s title, we’ve not had a ton of people declare for the Rumble so we might get something along those lines, and last week Austin Theory got his bell rung after he and Carmelo Hayes botched a spot so we might get an update on both of them. This is the last week for things to really take shape for the Rumble as the go home show rarely features new stuff being added, so anyone out there needing something to do should speak up. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

At the security point Jannetty Uso and Solo Sikoa welcome Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Roman reminds Jimmy and Solo he told them to fix things last week, and now he has to make things right by himself. Solo says he’ll fix everything.

We’re opening with the contract signing, Nick Aldis is in the ring with the table and chairs set up. Aldis brings out AJ Styles, nice of him not to mention running AJ out of TNA all those years ago. AJ signs while LA Knight heads down, then Knight signs the contract. Randy Orton is next and he signs the contract once he’s in the ring. That just leaves our Tribal Chief and reigning UwU champion Roman Reigns. Roman does not show up though, instead it’s Paul Heyman with a mic. Heyman stays on the entrance stage and introduces himself and begins walking to the ring, he says that Roman and he just arrived and haven’t had a chance to get a lawyer to look over this contract. Well Roman will not be signing anything that isn’t approved, which is just good business really. Aldis says it’s fine if Roman wont sign, but he’s got 3 signatures and he’ll happily make it a triple threat for the vacant title. Naturally this annoys Heyman who heads to the ring. Heyman asks if Aldis knows how much Heyman cares about him, he halfway respects the mediocre job Aldis has been doing lately, especially since he looks really good doing such a mediocre job. But no matter how good Aldis looks he can’t sell that decision to the board, or the fans, or Roman Reigns who runs things here. Roman should be having a one on one match, and Knight cuts into this with a “will you shut the hell up.” Knight agrees it should be one on one, he had Roman beat but his halfwit cousin saved him but if Heyman opens his mouth again he’ll come over there and cut bacon off of his back. AJ gets involved now and says the Bloodline tried to end his career then Knight stepped over his body to get a title shot and lost. Frankly Knight is lucky to be here. Knight says AJ’s the one with a horseshoe up his ass, and tells him to focus on Roman. Some more sniping from AJ and Knight while Randy looks bored by all of this. Knight promises that if he has to walk over AJ’s body again he’ll happily do it at the Rumble. AJ and Knight then start brawling to the back and Aldis comes down to try and separate them then the officials and agents show up to pull AJ and Knight apart. Heyman laughs at the brawling but he’s all alone with Randy now. Randy looks at Heyman and says he can see what he’s doing but it wont work, because later tonight Randy is going to drop Solo and beat him. Then he’s going to reintroduce to Roman the most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, RKO. Decent opening segment, AJ and Knight being distracted by each other and clearing the way for Randy and Roman to be the focus tracks.

Commentary runs down the upcoming card.

In the back Logan Paul, the US champion, arrives.

The LWO head to the ring for our first match, which will be up after this break.

In the back Aldis walks into AJ, AJ wants Knight tonight and Aldis obliges his request.

Back to the ring, here comes Legado del Fantasma.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz del Toro w/ Zelina Vega vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto)

Everyone walks away from Carlito then Angel is able to jump him from behind to start things. Angel then runs into a chop. Cruz tags in and starts trading strikes with Angel. Cruz avoids Angel then hits a springboard hurricanrana. Wilde tags in now and Angel eats a double back elbow then an assisted splash. Humberto misses a spot but Wilde winds up taking out both Angel and Humberto. Escobar gets low bridged and that sets up a double dive from Wilde and Cruz to send us to break.

We come back to Humberto and Angel double taming Wilde. Cheap shot from Escobar and that prompts Carlito to get in and break up a pin from Humberto. Angel tags in then he tags in Escobar and there’s a triple team to Wilde. Escobar prevents a tag then hits a back suplex. Humberto tags in, then Angel tags in and they stomp on Wilde for a bit. Angel lands a low dropkick and roughs up Wilde before tagging in Humberto. Humberto with a chin lock, but Wilde fights back with an around the world DDT and both men are down. Angel cheap shots Carlito and Cruz to prevent the tag, but Carlito ignores him and gets the tag anyway. Carlito runs wild for a bit and takes out Angel and Humberto then plants Humberto with a spinebuster but Escobar breaks up the pin. Escobar distracts Carlito long enough for Humberto to hit a disaster kick. Time for Everyone to get their Stuff In for a bit, eventually Escobar with a blind tag that allows him to roll up and pin Carlito.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Legado del Fantasma won in 8:26

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough, and Carlito being the only heavy that the LWO have is a decent enough dynamic to play off of.

At gorilla Kayla talks with Pretty Deadly, Prince and Wilson feel better prepared now that they know about Tyler Bate. They’ve studied tape on Butch and Bate and now they’re ready for them.

Pretty Deadly head to the ring for our next match, that’ll be up after this break.

In the back we get a video from Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. They have words for the Final Testament, they’re the real monsters in the ring while the others are hiding in the dark. Just name the time and place, and these three will show you what real intimidation looks like.

Back to the ring, Tyler Bate’s music plays. After that comes Pete Dunne to his own new theme music. About time.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

Wilson and Bate start us off, Bate pretty handily out wrestles Wilson to start then tags in Dunne. Dunne runs over Wilson with a clothesline then goes for the arm of Wilson. Dunne grabs the fingers of Wilson and yanks at them then cranks on an armbar, then stomps on the knee for good measure. Bate tags back in and bounces off of Dunne to land a senton. Airplane Spin from Bate and Prince runs into them and gets knocked over by Bate. Wilson and Prince take a powder as we head to break.

Post break Prince is working the arm of Bate. Wilson tags in and he hits a corner splash then we get an assisted gutbuster. Bate flips out of a back suplex, disposes of Prince then hits an exploder suplex on Wilson. Dunne wants in and gets the tag, Dunne gets to run wild now and drills Wilson with a rebound German suplex and a kick to the head. Prince takes a kick to the head then he grabs Wilson and hits a rolling release suplex that drops Wilson onto Prince. Some stomps to Prince now but Dunne runs into a boot and tags out. Bate punches out Prince with a Buff and Bop, then hits a rebound lariat. Prince gets a double kick in the corner and Bate dives onto Wilson. Dunne breaks the fingers of Prince and hits a Bitter End to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: British Strong Style won in 7:22

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Two good tag teams turning in a good effort. Dunne going back to Dunne is overdue given that he’s basically been that character for the last few months. These two teams work well together and this was good overall.

We get a recap of Kevin Owens winning the tournament to get a shot at the US title and all of his resulting interactions with Logan Paul.

That leads to Kevin Owens heading to the ring, no tie for Owens and I’m sad about that. But after this break Owens will host Logan Paul on the KO Show.

Post break we see Pretty Deadly in the back whining about stuff. Kayla walks up and asks happened to their preparation, they were ready but then Tyler Bate brought out this guy Pete Dunne who they’ve never seen before and it threw everything off.

Back to the ring Kevin Owens welcomes us to the KO Show. Owens plays with the crowd and appreciates them, then brings out Logan Paul to a pretty serious chorus of boos. Logan and Owen both have mics, and Logan isn’t honored to be on such a crappy talk show. Owens points to the signs and objects to that characterization. Ultimately Logan does owe Owens a proper thank you, Owens is why Logan is here at all. Owens asks “what?” and asks for an explanation. Logan has a clip for that, and we cut to WrestleMania in April of 2021 when Logan was present and Owens dropped him with a Stunner. 3 years ago Owens embarrassed Logan in front of 70,000 people, everyone cheered when he gut Stunned. That was the moment that Logan knew he had to prove he belongs here. Owens admits that happened but he barely remembers it. For Logan that was important but for Owens that was just another night like 25 years of nights for him. Owens didn’t think much of Logan that night, but he’ll give him credit for sticking around and getting way better at this than anyone thought. But Logan isn’t a Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, or a Kevin Owens. Logan is grateful for that, he’s not one of them he’s one of one, a purveyor of viral moments and runs down his list of titles and then points out that Kevin Owens is just Kevin Owens. Owens had heard everything Logan has said the last few weeks, and notes he’s not allowed to say what he wants to say about Logan. Because Logan is protected and sheltered, given all the tools by the office to maybe win a belt and now here he is, US champion and he can forever say that he held that title. But as for everyone else this whole thing is a joke, and Owens will end this farce at the Royal Rumble. Logan asks about the protection Owens has on his hand, and that’s why he knocked down Logan, meanwhile Logan knocks people out cleanly. It’ll only take him on second to KO Owens. Owens says the people know that Owens can take more punishment than anyone. He’s been slammed harder, hit harder, and fallen from higher things than anyone and he’s still here. Nothing Logan can bring to him will put him down for 3 seconds, much less knock him out. Owens promises he wont have the cast on at the Rumble, in fact he takes it off right now but that leads to a cheap shot from Logan that drops Owens. Owens sells for a second then pulls himself up and turns around to a shocked Logan, Owens asks if that’s all Logan has then double legs him and lays in strikes. Logan runs out of the ring and the brawl is on, then Logan slams the hand of Owens into the ring post again. Logan stands over the injured Owens and poses with his title. That actually went pretty well.

In the back Roman complains that Jimmy and Solo left Heyman at the mercy of Randy. Roman yells at Jimmy for a bit then Solo gets between them, he says last week was on him. Roman made Solo the tribal heir for a reason and tonight he’ll show him he was right and will fix things. Jimmy heads out with Solo and Roman senses a building threat to his throne.

Back to the ring here’s Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to no reaction. They’ll defend their titles after this break.

Post break we see Damage Control around ringside, Bayley has joined commentary while everyone else stands around. After that the Unholy Union head to the ring.

Match #3 – Women’s Tag Team Title Match: (c) Kayden Carter and Katan Chance vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn)

Fyre and Dawn jump Chance and Carter at the bell. Carter winds up isolated and Fyre lands a kick for a 2 count. Dawn tags in and Fyre hits a superkick that allows Dawn to hit a back suplex for a near fall. Carter tags in Chance to no reaction, Chance runs wild for a bit and tries to wake up the crowd. Carter tags back in but Fyre is here to complicate things but it just leads to Dawn getting slammed onto Fyre for a 2 count. Carter gets slammed down by Dawn then Fyre tags in. They set for their tag team finisher but Carter fights free only to get kicked by Dawn and rolled up by Fyre for 2. Chance dives onto Dawn while Carter hits a slightly convoluted Canadian Destroyer. Chance tags in, assisted splash that I think Kevin Patrick called the Keg Stand and that gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance retained the titles in 2:57

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: A bit too short to really matter, and the total lack of reaction for Chance and Carter hindered things. But it seems like they’re finally getting the women’s tag team division into a good spot.

Post match Asuka and Kaira Sane pose with the titles then mockingly give them back to Carter and Chance. That is meant to indicate a title match for later.

In the back AJ Styles wanders into the OC, Luke Gallows says they still have his back and AJ walks off as we head to break.

Post break we get a Final Testament video. They know who Bobby and the Profits really are, fakes and yes men for the front office. Bobby and co have gotten opportunities, but the Final Testament are the disruptors. Well they’ll see you all next week and the whole world will see who really is Almighty.

Next a recap from Hayes and Austin Theory getting injured last week. Hayes is in the back with Cathy for an update, he says things like this happen and both he and Theory know it, thankfully they both could walk away. More importantly he didn’t lose, he’s going to ball out whenever possible. Theory and Grayson Waller meander over and Theory complains so Hayes offers a rematch next week and Theory tries to talk out of it but Waller accepts on Theory’s behalf. Theory tells Waller to stop doing that while Hayes goes to get that match confirmed by Nick Aldis.

To the ring here comes AJ Styles, his match with LA Knight will be up after this break.

Post break we get a discussion of next week, Carlito vs. Santos Escobar, The Final Testament and the Hurt Profits go face to face, the rematch between Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory, and Carter and Chance defend their belts against the Kabuki Warriors.

Back to the ring here comes LA Knight.

Match #4: AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Strikes right away from Knight then AJ returns them and we’ve got a good old fight. Knight with a back suplex but AJ holds onto his headlock only for Knight to launch him into the second buckle. Suplex from Knight gets a 1 count then they start trading chops. AJ hits a flurry of strikes then kicks Knight in the chest when he’s down. Corner work from AJ then a backbreaker. Another chop from AJ but Knight fights back with punches then AJ lands a leg kick. AJ runs into a tilt a whirl slam then Knight starts stomping on AJ in the corner. AJ heads out of the ring to recover and then catches Knight with a sliding knee when Knight tries to chase him. AJ then launches Knight into the barricade but when he tries to follow up Knight Stun Guns him into the barricade. Knight now bounces AJ’s head off of the announce table for a while. Jimmy Uso decides to wander down and make everything worse. Knight sees him and goes after him but that allows AJ to recover and catch Knight with an enziguri. Solo then attacks Knight from behind to cause the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won via disq3ualification in 4:49

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: These two are good and mesh well, but this was only ever going to be an angle rather than a real match.

Post match Solo attacks AJ as well, shoving him into the ring steps then back in the ring dropping AJ with a Samoan Spike. Solo gets a mic and tells Randy Orton to get out here as we go to break.

Post break here comes Randy Orton. Randy takes his sweet time getting to the ring and we see Nick Aldis has come down ringside.

Match #5: Solo Sikoa vs. Randy Orton

Randy goes right at Solo with punches then Solo lands one of his own. Solo with punches in the corner then a hip attack. Randy slumps to the floor and Solo follows him, but Randy fights back but Solo blocks the back suplex onto the table and then sends Randy into the ring steps as we get a break.

We come back to Randy hitting that back suplex on the table. Solo bounces Randy off of the apron then tosses Randy into the ring. Randy catches Solo coming back into the ring and spikes him with the hanging DDT. Randy sets for the RKO, but the Tribal Clown walks down only for LA Knight to jump him. Jimmy tries to run but AJ attacks him as well and launches him into the stage. Solo then eats an RKO and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Randy Orton won in 5:13

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: A bit too heavy on the brawling and too short to really matter but it served the overall narrative.

All three men hang out in the ring now and trade some words, then Knight clobbers AJ and Randy drops Knight with an RKO because he can. AJ pulls himself back up and eats an RKO of his own. Randy stands tall but here’s Roman from behind with a Superman punch to Randy. Roman smiles and observes all the carnage then stares down Aldis. Aldis offers him the contract, Roman takes it and does sign making the title match for the Rumble a done deal, then because he’s a jerk he drops the contract before Aldis can take it back. Roman knows who the threat is and to make sure there’s no confusion about that he sets to Spear Randy but just runs into an RKO instead. Yeah, Knight and AJ are being treated like dead weight here and I’m pretty sure this Fatal 4-Way only exists to keep them out of the Rumble itself because all the story and interactions are about Randy and Roman. Anyway Randy double checks the contract and puts it down in front of Roman as he stands over the downed Tribal Chief. Randy then poses to end the episode.