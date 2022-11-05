Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.04.22  

Well everyone, this is it. The very last chance WWE has to get you to buy Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, and they’re doing it via a taped show. If you’re curious about the spoilers they can be found HERE. Now, as for the show itself, expect a lot of video recaps and filler but with some potential highlights. Our main event should be quite good when Intercontinental champion Gunther defends his belt against all around wrestling legend Rey Mysterio. Elsewhere on the card LA Knight will battle Ricochet, Liv Morgan is set to take on Sonya Deville in a No DQ match, and I’m sure something will happen as it relates to the tag team scene. Last week we also saw Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey seem to join forces, and if they do officially team up they could be a nearly unstoppable powerhouse. We got a little more about Bray Wyatt last week when Uncle Howdy showed off a little more of himself, it’s unclear if Bray will make an appearance on this episode but he is supposed to be at Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money so who know. Alright, that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

We open with pyro, then here comes Liv Morgan for our first match.

Match #1 – No Disqualification Match: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

Sonya opens up with a right hand, way to sell the hatred there. A few more strikes from Sonya then she heads out of the ring to get a knedo stick but Liv jumps off of the steps with a Thesz press. They start fighting over the stick and Sonya gets it but can’t land a shot before eating a kick. Liv rolls into the ring and sets for a dive but Sonya whacks her with the stick a few times. Some laughter from Liv after the strikes, then Sonya grabs a rest hold (facing the hard cam of course, because nothing can feel organic here). Liv crawls under the ropes as there’s a weaker “We want tables” chant. Now Liv grabs the stick and hits Sonya with it a few times until it breaks apart. Liv heads out of the ring again, she gets a table to the approval of the crowd but Sonya lands a baseball slide before it can be set up, then she shoves the table back under the ring. Sonya heads into the ring, and there’s an alleged hurricanrana through the ropes but Sonya never touches the canvas. Then Liv hits a suicide dive, dangerous there as she visibly clips the ropes and loses momentum. To the other side, Liv again dives, and again hits the ropes but Sonya is able to catch her. Serious kudos to Sonya for saving Liv on both of those dives. Liv tosses Sonya into the ring steps then sets up the table but takes long enough doing so to allow Sonya to hit a pump kick. Liv fights to the apron, Sonya follows her and tries a German suplex off the apron and through the table, Liv fights it off for a bit, then shrugs and dives backwards to drive them both through the table and send us to break.

We come back to Sonya holding a chin lock. Liv fights free but eats a running knee from Sonya. Sonya heads to the second rope for a diving knee that gets a 2 count. Now Sonya heads out of the ring to get a bunch of chairs which she tosses into the ring. Liv avoids a chair shot and lands a kicking combination, then screams for some reason. Corner attacks from Liv then a slingshot Codebreaker for a 2 count. Liv stacks all the chairs into a spot she likes, puts Sonya on the top rope and goes for a superplex but Sonya blocks it with strikes then powerbombs Liv onto the chairs but only gets a near fall. Obviously enhanced “This is awesome” chant for that one. Sonya bounces Liv’s head into the chairs a few times then tries a Final Cut but Liv counters, hits another Codebreaker then follows up with ObLIVion into the chairs which gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Liv Morgan won

Rating: 2.5 stars

They worked hard so I give them credit, but this was kind of the bare minimum you should expect from this kind of match. Liv’s new attitude is getting over though, which is more than could be said of her during her title reign.

Our first video recap of the night is of Ronda Rousey vs. Emma from last week.

In the back Emma gets interviewed by Megan, she notes it’s been 5 years since she was here and wasn’t sure she’d get back here. She was excited last week, this is interrupted by Xia Li. Li watched Emma lose, and the only thing Emma proved is that she’s weak. Emma brings up fighting Ronda, then clobbers Li with an elbow strike. So that’s what those two will be doing I guess.

We see Rey Mysterio and Imperium arrive at the venue as we head to break.

Post break commentary hypes up Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, then we get a video package for Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns. After that extended video package Ricochet heads to the ring and his match with LA Knight will be up after the break. A whole segment of video recap, great.

Post break, another Viking Raiders video. Still not fully showing Sarah Logan.

To the ring, here comes LA Knight. This time he comes out with a mic. He says the incels in the crowd should jump on the gravy train that is LA Knight. He moves over to the ring announcer, and makes fun of her for getting his home town wrong a few weeks ago, though she did it right tonight. Ricochet has had enough of LA Knight running down his girlfriend Samantha Irvin and dives onto Knight.

Match #2: Ricochet vs. LA Knight

They fight into the ring and Ricochet starts laying in strikes. Knight fights back with a back elbow and lays in stomps. Ricochet tries to quicken the pace and hits a headscissors then a drop kick. Knight rolls out of the ring and grabs the leg of Ricochet, Ricochet kicks him free. On the apron now and Knight snaps Ricochet over the top rope. Knight tries a springboard moonsault but Ricochet moves and he eats canvas. Now Knight rolls out of the ring, Ricochet then does a flip off the ropes and poses as we head to break.

Knight is in control as we come back, during the commercial break Knight hit a Stun Gun to take over. Corner stomps from Knight then Ricochet fights back with punches. Knight drops Ricochet across the middle rope then lands a knee and a diving shoulder block then mocks the three point pose of Ricochet. Neck crank from Knight, Ricochet fights free with punches then hits the ropes before landing a cross body and some punches. Ricochet takes the Brett Hart corner bump then a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Knight heads up top, but Ricochet hits a leaping hurricanrana for a 2 count. Ricochet starts landing punches again, then another hurricanrana lands. Kicks from Ricochet then he hits a springboard clothesline. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press for a near fall. Now Ricochet heads up top, but a flying nothing misses then he and Knight trade roll ups and Knight grabs the ropes for leverage and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won

Rating: 2.5 stars

There are clearly some extra gears these two could have hit and this bordered on 3 stars, but a few obvious editing cuts hurt it. I’d be interested in a rematch when they can go a bit harder.

In the back Sami talks up the Usos and Solo Sikoa. Jey is heading to the ring for a promo, Sami isn’t sure about this and asks Jey not to do this. Jey says this isn’t a Bloodline thing, it’s an Uso thing. They were tag team champions long before Sami showed up, and will be long after Sami leaves. Jimmy says Jey has a point and leaves with Jey. Sami doesn’t know why this happened as we head to break.

Post break we get a Bray Wyatt promo in the back. Bray isn’t the type of person to share his feelings, in fact the concept is a little new to him which makes this even harder. This makes it even harder when people interrupt him when he’s doing something important. A production assistant interrupts him, Bray takes issue with this. He likens this to being cut off in traffic and describes his road rage, he can’t stand the way he’s thinking about things and hates himself right now because he wants to smash this poor PA’s head into the wall. He’s a hair away from doing something he’ll regret, and tells the guy to look into his eyes and apologize for messing with him. The PA obliges, and Bray knows he’s sorry, then tells him to please go away. Bray tries to regain himself as the video ends. Not bad stuff from Bray here, I’m still digging this character and direction.

To the ring, and here come the Usos. Jimmy and Jey get mics as the crowd try an “ucey” chant. Jey reminds us the Bloodline is in their city. Jimmy reminds us they’re about to make history after defending their titles on Saturday they’ll be the longest reigning tag team champions ever. Jey warns the Brawling Brutes that they’re the twos. This brings out New Day though, because they desperately need their record to stand. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston predict the Brawling Brutes will beat the Usos at Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money. They get into the ring, and Woods warns that if the Usos defend their titles then they better understand that the New Day will be waiting for them when they get back from Saudi Arabia. Some staring and jawing, then the Brutes (those vaunted baby faces) attack Jimmy and Jey from behind. New Day and the Brutes team up to attack the Usos, then Sami runs to the ring while Solo Sikoa does his approximation of running. Solo and Sami even the odds and all of the Bloodline stand tall after wiping out the others. Pretty loud “Sami Uso” chant. Ridge Holland is set to take the double Uso splash, Butch saves his partner with weapon shots but Solo wipes him out with a super kick then a Spinning Solo and the Bloodline stand tall.

In the back Rey Mysterio warms up and Kayla finds him for an interview. Rey loves wrestling, he’s devoted his life to this business and laments that he can’t share this with his son anymore, but he’s not giving up, he’s still going to fight on. He puts over Gunther, but he’s going to take all of his pain and use it as fuel to chop Gunther down to size and take the IC title.

Back to the ring, here comes Shayna Baszler with Ronda Rousey. Baszler will take on Natalya after this break.

Post break they give Natalya an entrance.

Match #3: Shayna Baszler w/ Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

They tie up, Natalya hits a headlock takeover then Baslzer escapes with a headsicssors, Natalya grabs the headlock again though. On the feet, Natalya lands a shoulder block. Baszler escapes an arm wringer then tries to stomp on the elbow of Natalya but Natalya avoids it. Baszler avoids a corner attack and lands a knee strike. Stomps from Baszler then she tries to stomp the elbow again, this time successfully. Baszler starts working the arm of Natalya, Natalya tries to fight back with strikes and lands a kick. Punches from Natalya, she tries to sell the leg instead of the arm for reasons, then hits a low drop kick. The crowd does not care about this. Baszler blocks a suplex with a Small Package for a 2 count. Natalya avoids a corner knee and lands a discus clothesline for a 2 count. Baszler avoids a Sharpshooter, grabs the Kirifuda Clutch and Natalya can’t get free and goes to sleep.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shayna Baszler won

Rating: 2 stars

Decent match, they’re trying to rehab Baszler more than anything but her and Ronda as a team could be a decent force.

Post match Baszler and Ronda decide to attack Natalya and Baszler lands the knee strike to the face of Natalya. Natalya’s nose is bloodied after that shot.

A video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross is next, and sends us to break after it’s done.

Post break we get a video recap of Asuka and Alexa Bliss winning the women’s tag team titles on Monday. Apparently the rematch will happen at Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money.

To the ring and here’s MVP. MVP was pleased to hear Braun Strowman would be in action tonight, so close to his match with Omos. The fake crowd noise is painful here. MVP sorted out the opposition for Braun tonight, 5 of them to be specific. Braun runs over the five jobbers on the entrance ramp, then heads into the ring to chase MVP. Braun breaks MVP’s cane and tosses him around the ringside area for a bit. They head into the ring, where Braun lands a running powerslam. The crowd want more, Braun obliges with another powerslam, then a third just because he can.

In the back Kayla talks with Gunther and Imperium. Ludwig Kaiser takes Kayla’s mic and hands it to Gunther. Gunther says he’ll defend his title successfully with dignity, respect, and honor. Rey has no honor, that’s why his son turned his back on him. Get used to Gunther as IC champion. Allegedly Gunther vs. Rey will be up after this break. I’m betting just their entrances, but who knows.

Post break, apparently the Smackdown World Cup will start next week. Alright then. Next week we’ll get Shinuske Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar, that could be good but wont be due to booking. Legado Del Fantasma talk in the back, Escobar has no choice but to make an example out of Nakamura next week. After what happens to Nakamura everyone will see why LDF cannot be stopped.

Here comes Rey Msyterio for our main event, looks like they’re getting time at least. Gunther comes out with Kaiser and Vinci but appears to send them to the back after Kaiser takes his coat. We get the super special in ring introductions as well.

Match #4 – Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio

Gunther towers over Rey, Rey shoves him then looks to evade Gunther. Rey rolls away from Gunther for a bit, but he’s caught and sent into the corner. Gunther picks up Rey and puts him on the top rope, chops him then stomps on his neck as he’s stretched over the top rope. Another chop from Gunther as he heads out of the ring, then he yanks Rey off of the apron onto the floor as we head to break.

Gunther tosses Rey to the floor again as we come back to action. Gunther powerbombs Rey onto the apron then heads into the ring and looks to take a count out. Rey gets into the ring at the count of 9, Gunther hits a scoop slam. Another scoop slam from Gunther. Rey blocks a third scoop slam, then looks for a crucifix bomb and hits it to drop Gunther. Leg kicks from Rey now, then punches as he looks to keep Gunther off balance. Gunther catches a moonsault but Rey transitions into a sleeper hold, Gunther slings Rey over the top to escape though. Rey jumps for the sleeper again, he gets it and Gunther tries to slam free but Rey just keeps holding on. Gunther is fading, but rallies to climb the ropes and jump backwards to slam them both down and break the hold as we go to break.

Gunther is back in control as we come back. Neck twist from Gunther, then he starts tearing at the mask of Rey. Some stomps from Gunther then Rey slaps him. More strikes from Rey but Gunther floors him with a clubbing blow to the back. Gunther sets for a powerbomb, but Rey fights free into a seated senton. Boot from Rey then a wheelbarrow bulldog. Drop kick from Rey then a kick to the head. Rey goes up top, diving seated senton then a Lionsault for a 2 count. Rey sets up Gunther for the 619, he lands it but takes too long climbing to the top rope which allows Gunther to throw him off the top and to the mat. Gunther goes up top now, Rey meets him there with punches then climbs up with him. Headbutts from Rey, but Gunther shoves him down. Again Rey attacks Gunther, he just wont stay down, and Rey looks for a second rope hurricanrana but Gunther looks to counter with a powerbomb, but in mid air Rey counters into the hurricanrana for a near fall. Really nice spot. Our second “This is awesome” chant of the night. Rey jumps at Gunther again, and turns a powerbomb attempt from Gunther into a Code Red for another near fall. Gunther’s look of shock at the moment is great. Rey heads up top again but misses a Frog Splash and Gunther wipes him out with a shotgun drop kick then the Folding Powerbomb but only a near fall. Gunther is pissed now, he sets for another powerbomb but Rey fights with strikes only to eat a chop. Head scissors from Rey but when he tries the 619 Gunther wipes him out with a big boot, then yanks Rey up by the arm for a pop up Lariat which gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunther retained the title

Rating: 3.5 stars

As expected, good stuff from these two. Rey’s ability to keep doing what he does at his age and with all the mileage on his body is incredible, and Gunther knows how to play the bully as well as anyone. I wouldn’t hate a rematch on PPV as the commercials did this no favors. Gunther poses with the belt to end the episode.