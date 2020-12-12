Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.11.10  

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, here to let you know all the comings and goings. With a (lesser) PPV looming in the form of TLC there’s a few storylines that need to develop. Last week Universal Champion Roman Reigns choked out his next title challenger, Kevin Steen, then beat the crap out of Jey Uso because Uso has been getting a little uppity and needed to be reminded of his place. Owens and Reigns have pretty good chemistry thus far, and the story of Owens not being afraid to call out Reings’s hypocrisy about family while Reigns tries to beat fear into him and solidify his spot at the head of the table has made for a fun dynamic. We don’t know the direction for the Intercontinental Title yet, but something either involving Daniel Bryan, Big E, or a combination for a multi-man match seems most likely. The Street Profits will probably be defending the tag titles against Ziggler and Roode at TLC, though I don’t think that’s been confirmed yet. But given the complete lack of tag teams on the scene right now, that’s kind of the only direction they can go. Plus whatever they decide to throw at us, though apparently no Otis as Vince wanted him and a bunch of other big men back taking classes at the Performance Center.

We open with Sasha Banks coming to the ring. Adam Pearce is here, oh this is the contract signing for the women’s title match. Pearce offers the book to Banks, but there’s no contract in it. Banks wants to know where the contract is, thinks Pearce might be setting her up. Carmella is on the big screen, reminding everyone that she makes the rules. She’s got the contract, has signed it, and sends her sommelier to the ring with it. Banks asks if Carmella is embarrassed to be herself, Carmella says she doesn’t pander to internet mouth breathers like Banks does. Banks wants to play games at TLC, specifically seeing how fast she can make Carmella cry. Carmella then wonders why Banks is surprised she isn’t in the ring with her, and that once Banks signs the contract her reign will be over. Banks says she’ll give Carmella a title shot tonight if she wants, as she signs the contract. Pearce thinks that will be a great main event for the show. Banks then slaps the somalier, hits a lung blower and dumps the signing table onto the flunky. Banks poses in the ring and they trash talk to each other through the screen as we try to transition to the next segment.

Another PPV, another contract signing. Meh.

In the back Kayla is with the Street Profits. She asks them about comments directed at them last week, Ford says he’s taking on a former world champion in Dolph Ziggler. They make jokes, Dawkins wondering what would happen if Roode got involved with this match and then was hit so hard by Dawkins that a rift in space and time opened up leading to a million dopplegangers of Roode showing up to mock Roode’s facial hair. To close they remind everyone they want the smoke. That will lead to commercial break, we’ll presumably come back to the match.

Back from break and Ziggler starts making his way to the ring. Ziggler has a mic for his trip, he mocks their interview with Kayla then reminds them they called him a poor man’s HBK which makes no sense since he’s rich but that’s neither “hair nor there”. He mocks his own stand up abilities (beat me to it) then gives the mic to Roode. Roode says the Profits can make nerdy jokes but when they get their title shot the reign of the Profits will go up in smoke.

Match #1: Montez Ford w/ Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler w/ Robert Roode

Ford and Ziggler circle, then Ziggler tries a single leg into the ropes. Kick to the gut from Ziggler and he starts going after the eyes before hitting a drop kick. Ziggler starts working a modified crossface, Ford fights back up but is kicked down again. Neckbreaker from Ziggler for a near fall. Some trash talk from Ziggler, he tries another drop kick but Ford catches him and catapults him into the corner then hits a drop kick of his own. Bockbuster from Ford, Roode thinks about getting into the ring but Dawkins chases him off. The Profits then make solo cup, blue ones, drop from the sky and play as we get another commercial break.

We come back with Ziggler holding a rear chin lock. Ford back up, but slammed back down. Elbows from Ziggler to the prone Ford, and that series of elbows gets a 2 count. Another rear chin lock/sleeper from Ziggler. Ford back up again, he lands body shots to break free but Ziggler kicks his knee and hits another neckbreaker. Back to the chin lock, Ford fights up and escapes a neckbreaker attempt then hits a series of clotheslines. They hit the ropes, Ford jumps over Ziggler and hits a flying clothesline. Kicks from Ford, but Ziggler avoids an enziguri only to eat a back suplex then a standing moonsault from Ford. Ford catches a kick, Ziggler kicks the knee but Ford counters a fame-asser, and Ziggler rolls him up for a near fall. Ford avoids a ZigZag attempt, kicks Dolph in the head, tries to climb up but on the outside Roode attacks Dawkins. The distraction lets Ziggler crotch Ford, hit a super kick and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dolph Ziggler pinned Montez Ford

Rating: 2 stars

That very odd mid match break just killed the momentum of the match, also unfortunately predictable in outcome giving the heels more cause for a title match.

In the back Sami Zayn is complaining about his lack of merch, Big E shows up with a box of his own shirts and mocks the lack of physique on Zayn. Big E and Apollo Crews show up with a poorly made shirt. Zayn can’t even tear the shirt, because he’s a skinny weakling, and promises to show Big E a thing or two. Big E laughs at that proposition. Shouldn’t an avowed anti-capitalist like Zayn not want merch anyway? And wait, there’s no fans so who’s buying these things? Anyway that interaction sends us to break.

Back from break and Zayn is in the ring running down his accomplishments, and again laments his lack of merchandise. He doesn’t want it for the money because he opposes consumerism, he just wants the people to show him respect (by spending money on his merch). Last week they spent time honoring the first IC champion, and treat the current IC champion like this? Big E’s music interrupts his ramblings.

Match #2: Sami Zayn vs. Big E

Zayn wants everyone to know this is non-title. Big E and Zayn tie up, Big E overpowers him easily. Zayn to the outside, complains to the ref while Big E poses in the corner. Big E grabs a side headlock and starts riding Zayn down tot he mat. Zayn escapes, lands a kick, they run the ropes and Big E gets an abdominal stretch for a moment but Zayn slips free. Kicks and punches from Zayn, but he runs into a back elbow. Big E drapes Zayn over the apron and clubs him a few times then hits a big splash on the apron. That spot sends us to break.

Back from break, Zayn is in control bouncing Big E around the ropes. Some elbows from Zayn, then punches but he can’t snapmare the larger Big E. Zayn lands a knee to the face and covers for 1. Zayn to the chin lock, as though we didn’t get enough of that last match. Big E escapes, sends Zayn to the top rope but Zayn drops him across the top rope and then hits a flying elbow. Some mocking hip gyrations from Zayn, but the delay lets Big E recover and unload with a series of belly to belly suplexes. Big E with the hip gyrations now, then a big splash. Zayn rolls out of the ring, he invites Big E out of the ring, he fakes that and Zayn buys his fake. Hard clothesline from Big E, but Zayn rolls him up and the climbs the ropes. Cross body from Zayn, Big E rolls through, tries the big ending but Zayn gouges the eyes. Big E counters the helluva kick with an ST-Joe and Zayn starts complaining about his hand. That distraction gets the ref to stop the momentum of Big E. Zayn lands a hard right, Big E no sells it and starts chasing Zayn around the ringside area. You can smell the countout from here, can’t you? They both head under the ring and the ref keeps counting. Zayn back into the ring just at 9 so he wins via countout.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn won via countout

Rating: 1.5 stars

Overly long, plodding, predictable, and utterly uninteresting.

Zayn celebrates as we head to the back.

Bayley wishes well to Carmella ahead of her title match, and she calls Banks the most overpaid superstar then dovetails into running down Bianca Belair. Belair is behind her, lets her talk then comes up and makes fun of her looks. She pulls out some receipts and notes that she beat Natalya while Bayley didn’t. Bayley was first eliminated at Survivor Series, while Belair was the last Smackdown woman standing. Bayley storms off.

In the back Paul Heyman hands the universal title to Roman Reigns as Reigns heads towards the ring, he’ll be up after the break in some capacity.

In the back Carmella reminds everyone she’s untouchable, and that after she beats Banks later everyone will forget Banks. Tonight she’s going to beat the disrespect out of Banks and look good doing it. She wants champagne ringside for her victory tonight, her flunky seems agreeable to those demands.

We get a video recap of the Owens and Reigns issue from the last couple of weeks. In the back Roman has watched that on a monitor, and Jey Uso comes up. Jey asks if he and Roman are good, Roman say’s he’s good then asks after Jey’s family. Owens heads to the ring, Jey wants to go get him, Roman says Jey knows where Owens is. Owens gets some chairs, a table, and a ladder from under the ring. He sets up the chairs, the table, and then the ladder before getting a mic. He knows Roman is watching, and reiterates that he doesn’t fear Roman even after the beating last week and knowing that right now Roman is at his best. If there’s something he could relate to it’s fighting for your family, but he thinks Roman is making his family do the fighting for him. He calls this title match the most important of his (Owens) career, and knows that right now Roman is able to beat anyone. He knows he’ll need all the help he can get, but draws strength from his family despite them not being part of the industry. Despite the lack of physical presence he has friends who will be there. He has chairs, who are cold and unforgiving just like he will be and they’ll help him bruise and maybe break Roman. Then there’s table, table is hard to break (James Hetfield agrees) but this one is ready to receive Roman at TLC. Finally there’s ladder, who’s unpredictable and rough, but ladder wont just help him hurt Roman it will help him get back where he belongs. He says Roman can keep the head of the table, he’s going to the top of the ladder to become Universal champion again. Uso shows up to interrupt and lays into the knee of Owens with a chair. Uso puts Owens on the table, goes for the Uso splash but Owens gets the chair and lays into Uso. Owens is limping but he’s fighting. Uso tossed into the ladder, then power bombed through the table.

That ques the music of Roman Reigns. Roman stalks towards the ring, Owens gets a chair and invites him in. Roman hands the title to Heyman, Heyman says this is Owens calling the shots and Roman doesn’t have to do this right now. It takes a minute, but Roman seems to agree with Heyman and puts the belt back on his shoulder. Owens really wants him in the ring, but Roman just walks away. Owens gets a chair and hobbles after Roman towards the back, saying that Roman is done running as we head to break.

In the back Owens hobbles and calls out Roman. Kayla comes up, wants a word but he just asks if she saw Roman. He doesn’t want to do this to Jey Uso, but Roman brought up his family. Speak of the devil, here’s Roman with a chair shot to the back. Roman beats down Owens, then to the camera he speaks to the Owens family. He’s the guy putting the roof over their head right now, and asks the wife and kids to talk sense into Owens because if they don’t he’s going to be the one who takes the food off their table. Segment went a bit too long, but the meat of it was good. Roman talking to the Owens family through the screen was kind of cool.

Back to the ring for our next match.

Match #3 – Tag Team Bout: The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan) vs. Billie Kay and Natalya

Natalya doesn’t seem interested in Kay’s resume as they head to the ring together. Kay and Riott start us out, Kay with a side headlock. Morgan blind tags in, Riott with a chop block then a drop kick from Morgan. They isolate Kay and double team her for a bit. Morgan back in, and runs into a big boot. Natalya tagged in, she works over Morgan then tags Kay back in. They stomp Morgan down, tagging in and out. Natalya working a chin lock, Morgan escapes but can’t make the tag before Natalya drives her back to the enemy corner. Kay blind tags in, and there’s some consternation. Morgan kicks Kay in the direction of Nataly, she doesn’t actually hit but was clearly supposed to. Morgan tags out, they hit a double team kick sequence on Kay to pin her.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Riott Squad won

Rating: DUD

The botched timing and positioning on the finish hurt but this wasn’t much to begin with.

Video on how Chad Gable has been training Otis. Otis gets hit with some stuff while blindfolded to help him figure out his senses. Eventually that leads to Otis figuring out some stuff. The two of them are in the back now, they’re teaming tonight. Gable says life has knocked Otis down a lot but Otis has grit and tenacity, what he wants in a student. He’ll mold Otis into a successful. Cesaro and Nakamura show up, they mock Gable going to the Olympics wondering if he went there based on his toy building skills or his limbo proficiency? Their tag team match will be up after the break.

Cesaro and Nakamura are in the ring as we come back. No theme remix for Otis and Gable, just the music of Otis.

Match #4 – Tag Team Bout: Otis and Chad Gable vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Gable and Cesaro start us off. Cesaro overpowers Gable. Otis tags in, and overpowers Cesaro. Gable back in, with a single leg and they start going at it on the mat. German suplex from Gable, into a roll up and Cesaro kicks out to separate. Otis back in, he hits a slam and tags Gable back in. Cesaro floors Gable with a European uppercut and tags in Nakamura. Kicks from Nakamura, then the reverse exploder but Gable lands on his feet, avoids a few kicks and hits a rolling thunder kick. Both men down, both men make tags and Otis starts running through Cesaro and Nakamura. Discus clothesline from Otis drops Cesaro, then an avalanche in the corner. Otis thinks about the caterpillar but Gable calls for the tag. Gable in, jumps at Cesaro but Cesaro catches him into a big swing. Several rotations later Cesaro drops Gable and tags in Nakamura. Nakamura with a kinshasha for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cesaro and Nakamura won

Rating: 1.5 stars

That was a little odd. I get that Gable is trying to ride the coat tails of Otis but they could make that point without making Otis look like a goof just standing there watching his partner get pinned. Our main event will follow the commercial break.

In the back Gable says this loss was a learning lesson for them, he says Otis had the match won and should have finished things rather than listen to him. But that’s OK, the alpha mentality will carry them through. Otis doesn’t get it, but Gable promises to explain more later.

A video recap of the Murphy/Mysterio and King Corbin issue. It’s even tedious in the recap format. In the back Corbin says last week was perfect, Blake and Cutler are doing a security schtick by blocking people coming up to him. He says every great tyrant has had support, and Cutler and Blake are the Knights of the Lone Wolf. They’ve pledged loyalty to the king. If the Mysterio clan want more of them that’s fine, but the consequences will be more severe than losing an eye.

Carmella gets to debut her new entrance and music. Both women get their entrances, and we head back to commercial break before the start of the match.

Match #5 – Smackdown Women’s Title Bout: (c) Sasha Banks vs. Carmella w/ sommelier

They tie up, and Banks forces Carmella into the corner for trash talk. Carmella comes out shoving, and then slams Banks down by the hair. Slap from Carmella. Tilt a whirl headscissors from Carmella, then some drop toe holds but Banks avoids the Code of Silence submission hold. Some elbows from Carmella in the corner. Banks puts Carmella on the apron then kicks her. Springboard meteora to Carmella, but on the apron Carmella hits the X-Factor to send us to another commercial break.

Back and Banks is in control. They’re on the top rope jockeying for position, Carmella drops the head of Banks onto the ring post then posts her from the apron. Carmella tosses Banks back into the ring for a near fall. Mounted punches from Carmella, another cover but another 2 count. Snapmare from Carmella and she gets a rear chin lock. Banks breaks free and lands elbows in the corner, then a meteora. Another meteora from Banks gets a 2 count. Carmella avoids a backstabber attempt, lands a back elbow as well. No arm triangle choke over the top rope from Carmella, then a top rope cross body for a near fall. Carmella with a super kick to the gut, she’s after the Code of Silence but can’t quite fully lock it in. Banks gets free and looks for the Banks Statement. Sommelier gets involved and pulls Banks off after distracting the ref. Banks takes issue with this and chases him back into the ring but Carmella nearly gets a bulldog but Banks reverses and stomps Carmella in the corner for a 5 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Carmella won via Disqualification

Rating: 2.5 stars

The mid match break hurt, the non-finish was a no brainer since they’ve got a PPV title match coming up but for a non-finish they gave away a lot of the match. But the two seem to have passable in ring chemistry at least.

Banks hits a back stabber and Banks Statement onto the goon but Carmella beats her down off that distraction. Carmella with a super kick, and trash talks Banks. She tosses Banks into the champagne ice bucket, then remembers which of the champagne bottles is gimmicked and breaks it over the lower back of Banks. Carmella takes a swig of champagne, the douses Banks with the rest of the bottle. She trash talks more, basks in the glory of her win until she’s reminded that Banks retains the title on a DQ. She poses over the fallen Banks to end the episode.