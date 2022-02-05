Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.04.22  

Alright everyone, time for the next episode of WWE Smackdown. The Royal Rumble is in the rear view mirror, Brock Lesnar will challenge for the Universal title but is going to try and claim the WWE title at Elimination Chamber to kill time in the interim, meaning Universal Champion Roman Reigns will need a challenger for that event. They’ll probably start that program tonight seeing as Elimination Chamber is set to take place on the 19th of this month. The other note that I’m sure we’ll get beat over the head with is Ronda Rousey. The former champion returned to action at the Rumble and won the women’s Rumble match, but has yet to decide who she’ll fight at WrestleMania so she’ll no doubt be here to tease possibly choosing Charlotte Flair. More likely is Flair and Lita while Ronda challenges Becky Lynch, but things have to play out. Other than that a lot of stuff is in transition mode, so we should get new feuds starting to emerge as people get their Mania programs up and running. So with that in mind (as well as a good deal of trepidation given the rumors around Roman’s next opponent) let’s get to the action.

We’re in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma tonight with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary.

The usual highlights from the Rumble start the show, focused mostly on Roman screwing over Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman rejoining the Tribal Chief, and then Brock returning at number 30 in the Rumble and winning the whole thing.

To start the show, here comes the Tribal Chief, our Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Roman comes out with the whole entourage, Heyman is back to carrying the title for the Chief. As they’re heading to the ring we get the video recap of Roman retaining the title against Seth Rollins at the Rumble. Also just so you know, Brock Lesnar chose to fight for the Universal title at WrestleMania which will presumably be held by Roman. The champions pose in the ring, Roman has some visible bruising around his left eye that he sustained in the Rollins match. Heyman has a mic and introduces himself, he’s here to serve as special counsel to our Tribal Chief. He runs down the crowd a bit, and says they’re only here to acknowledge what really happened. There was no plot, no scenario, no conspiracy, this was not done to make Brock look foolish. The trajectory of this entire industry unfolded before our lives. Heyman acknowledged that he made the biggest mistake of his professional career. He runs down how he got fired and punched, and says he deserved every bit of it. There he was, like an unemployed Oklahoman in the ocean of obscurity after being ejected from the Island of Relevance. But he saw the chance, he got Brock Lesnar into a WWE title match at Day 1 and everything was going to be fine. Brock on RAW, Roman on Smackdown, everyone ruling. But the first night as champion Brock comes to Smackdown and challenges Roman to a title vs. title match at WrestleMania. How stupid is that? It’s a stupid as that damn smile, and beard, and stupid ponytail Brock is wearing. Instead of just accepting his place in history over on RAW (Pat: That show stinks), he picked a fight. Then Heyman was trapped with the happy farmer who wants to take everyone to suplex city. At the Rumble Brock took Bobby Lashley to Suplex City. Then Roman Reigns showed the conqueror that a goat can always slay a beast. He expected to spend his life repeating his Brock Lesnar introduction. We will never hear him do that again. Because Roman Reigns smashed Brock and Heyman understood, he doesn’t need to protect Roman from Brock, he’s got to protect Brock from Roman. Roman offered Heyman the hand of forgiveness, the hand of love, the hand of family, the hand of The Bloodline, the hand of acknowledgement. And Heyman handed Roman the WWE title and Roman smashed Brock in the face with it. Because of Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley is the new WWE champion. Which means you all have to acknowledge that there will be no title vs. title match at WrestleMania. Brock doesn’t get what he wants, Brock will do what Roman wants done. At WrestleMania Brock Lesnar will acknowledge THE champion, Roman Reigns. Heyman then acknowledges Roman Reigns as his tribal chief with a bowed head. And now, Oklahoma City has the chance to do the same. Heyman demands they acknowledge Roman, and the crowd does so with boos. Cue Goldberg’s music, and the piped in chants. Goldberg heads to the ring, and gets a mic. He acknowledges Roman Reigns, as his next victim. He wants a match at Elimination Chamber for the Universal title. You’re next. These two were supposed to have a match 2 years ago but it didn’t happen. I ask myself why, but then I answer myself: the Saudi princes who pony up the boatloads of money to make the shows happen like watching Goldberg for reasons that remain a mystery to all. Good promo from Heyman though.

Commentary runs down the card tonight, Ridge Holland shows up with Sheamus. I’m not sure how Ridge should feel since he still doesn’t have his own entrance music that they use. His match with Ricochet will be up after the break.

Ricochet comes down to the ring accompanied by Cesaro as we come back to live action.

Match #1: Ridge Holland w/ Sheamus vs. Ricochet w/ Cesaro

Holland with strikes early then hits a scoop slam, he’s still rocking the face protector which hopefully holds up better this time around. Ricochet takes the Bret Hart corner chest bump. Holland gets misdirected out of the ring, then Ricochet misses a baseball slide and gets dropped onto the ring apron. Knees from Holland then they head back into the ring as Cesaro and Sheamus jaw jack at each other. Ricochet catches Holland coming back into the ring with a Codebreaker variant and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricochet won

Rating: DUD

Sheamus asks “What was that?” and I’m inclined to agree. Too short, Holland still appears like a reckless worker, and Ricochet gets a pointless out of no where victory to extend his exercise in ennui and send us to break.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

This was made during the break, and we come back as Sheamus lays in the clubbing blows to Cesaro. Holland tags in, and they hit a Demolition Decapitation on Cesaro then Holland grabs a side headlock. Cesaro fights back with a jawbreaker then tags out. Ricochet runs wild on Sheamus for a bit and a Lionsault gets 2. Sheamus fights off Ricochet but Cesaro makes a blind tag and takes out Sheamus with a discus lariat. Ricochet and Holland fight on the outside, in the ring Cesaro lands an uppercut. Sheamus heads up top but Cesaro drop kicks him then climbs up with him. Cesaro wants a superplex, hits it but Holland made a blind tag and hits Cesaro with the Northern Grit to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus and Ridge Holland won

Rating: DUD

Pointless continuation of the first match, reinforcing the stupid booking decisions all the way around. Holland is going to seriously hurt someone sooner rather than later.

A commercial for the new WWE video game follows.

The Usos are here, Jimmy has a match with Erik after this break.

We come back to a reminder that Ronda Rousey will be here later tonight.

Here comes Erik for our next match.

Match #3: Jimmy Uso w/ Jey vs. Erik w/ Ivar

They trade strikes right away, Erik floors Jimmy but Jey’s distraction allows Jimmy to avoid a full nelson and hit a super kick. Uso Splash follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jimmy won

Rating: DUD

If that broke the 3 minute barrier I’ll eat my hat, and frankly I wouldn’t bet it got over 2 bell to bell. I don’t understand that booking at all.

We get a recap of Aliyah’s recent success then she heads to the ring. She’ll take on Natalya. . . again, after this break.

Natalya is pretty much in the ring as we come back to live.

Match #4: Aliyah vs. Natalya

Quick roll ups from Aliyah, Natalya kicks her and starts stomping her down in the corner. Some trash talk from Natalya, Aliyah with a sunset flip for 2. Aliyah heads up top, then hits a hurricanrana and takes her shirt off. Thesz press from Aliyah and some punches. Wheelbarrow bulldog from Aliyah connects, but that only gets 2. Discus clothesline from Natalya connects and she starts asking if we know who she is. Out of the ring, Natalya tosses Aliyah around the ringside area for a bit but Aliyah tosses her into the barricade and gets back in the ring as Natalya is counted out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Aliyah won by count out

Rating: 1.5 stars

So, that’s a pin, a DQ, and a count out, one assumes next week when they book another rematch Aliyah will get a submission win.

In the back Drew McIntyre walks with his sword, he’ll be out after the break.

Post break here comes Drew McIntyre. Which means we get another video of when he got jumped and Pillmanized by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Drew gets a mic and says it’s great to be back. He was told by a doctor he wasn’t going to make the Rumble or WrestleMania but he looked that doctor in the eye and told him to kiss his ass. He worked himself to the bone in rehab and is back. About the Rumble, he notes Brock got one over on him but that just makes them even and they’ll settle that down the line. But up first he’s got business with Corbin and Moss. Cue Happy Corbin with a mic. Corbin asks if it was worth it. That doesn’t make sense. He asks if it was worth risking his whole career just to be tossed out like a bag of garbage by Brock Lesnar. Drew isn’t going to WrestleMania and that makes him happy. Moss tries for a cheap shot but Drew points the sword at him and then tells Moss to tell him a joke. Moss gets a mic from a PA, “How do you know the toothbrush was invented in Oklahoma?” Drew cuts him off, no, he wants a Drew McIntyre joke, demanding that Moss make him laugh. “What does a criminal found not guilty have in common with the main event of WrestleMania? They’re got Scott free.” Wow, that one didn’t suck. Drew laughs, then Claymore’s Moss. As for Corbin, Drew is going to make his life hell every week, this is just the beginning.

We get video of the JackAss red carpet when Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville had a minor confrontation when Johnny drove him off with a cattle prod. In the back Sami asks Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville how they allowed that to be aired, and he wants his match for the Intercontinental title. Deville offers next week, he wants to recover from being prodded. Pearce says he’ll get his shot in 2 weeks, Zayn agrees. Natalya storms in, claiming Aliyah has never beaten her legitimately and demands a match next week that can only end in pinfall or submission. Sure, that feud must continue.

Back on the entrance ramp, here’s Rick Boogs to introduce Shinsuke Nakamura, though Boogs’s guitar is having technical issues so we don’t get him playing Nakamura down. After this break we’ll get a Championship Contenders Match between Nakamura and Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal enters the ring as we come back from break. Oh, and here comes Sami Zayn as well, because why not. Zayn moves to commentary, to ruin my night even more.

Match #5: Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs vs. Jinder Mahal w/ Shanky

Jinder with some strikes right away. Nakamura fights back with strikes and an ax kick then a sliding kick to the head. The sliding German suplex from Nakamura connects, he wants the Kinshasa but Jinder avoids it then hits a fireman’s carry into a double gutbuster for a 2 count. They start trading elbows then Jinder lands a knee strike. Jinder starts working a rest hold, tries the Khallas but Nakamura escapes and hits more kicks. Kinshasha hits for Nakamura and he pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: 2 stars

Decent match, Jinder is still a slow plodding worker.

A recap of Goldberg challenging Roman, and that match has been made official. That bit of news sends us to break.

Post break we get a recap of Naomi eliminating Sonya Deville at the Rumble, then Deville returning the favor. Back to live and Naomi walks into Pearce and Deville’s work space and demands Deville meet her in the ring in 5 minutes. Deville begs off for this week, and would meet her next week but next week Naomi gets a title shot against Charlotte Flair. Naomi doesn’t believe her, so Pearce gives her that title shot and Naomi does take his word.

Oh, a Goldberg hype package. You know, in case you weren’t aware of who he is.

Here comes Big E and Kofi Kingston for a tag team match, they’ll battle Los Lotharios after the break.

Post break we get news that Drew McIntyre will fight Madcap Moss at the Elimination Chamber event. Kayla Braxton then asks Natalya to preview her Dungeon Style match with Aliyah. Natalya declines, going to talk to Aliyah instead, but runs into Xia Li and decides next week would be better.

Back to the ring, here come Los Lotharios. Apparently New Day crashed their Valentine’s Day photo shoot earlier today. That was actually really rude of New Day.

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. Los Lotharios (Humberto and Angel)

Kofi and Big E run wild on Angel to start. A senton from Kofi. Humberto tags in and runs into Big E. Kofi tags in and hits a kick to Humberto. Big E gets wiped out, Kofi sends both of them out of the ring then tries a trust fall but gets kicked on the way down and writhes in pain as we head to break.

We come back as Kofi is still getting worked over by Angel and Humberto. Angel removes the pants, throws them at Big E who then winds up taking the ref’s attention as Angel goes for a pin. Humberto tags in, and hits a pop up knee strike then a back suplex for 2. Chinlock from Humberto, then a scoop slam. Humberto up top, Kofi gets the feet up to counter a moonsault and both men are down. Both men tag out and Big E runs wild on Angel with belly to belly suplexes. Big splash from Big E, he wants the Big Ending but Angel avoids it and hits a Backstabber. Neither man can tag out, and Angel runs into an ST-Joe. Kofi tags in, the New Day move hits and Humberto has to break up the pin. Big E misses a spear on Humberto, who then hits a moonsault on the outside to keep Big E out of things. Angel with a small package for 2. Humberto tags in, Angel gets Kofi on his shoulders, the Doomsday drop kick connects but Kofi kicks out. Angel back in, but Kofi fights back and takes out Humberto. Angel tries the Wing Clipper but Kofi avoids it and tags out. Big E and Kofi hit the Midnight Sun and pin to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: New Day won

Rating: 3 stars

The closing stretch elevates this, everything before the commercial break was pretty weak though.

A reminder that Ronda Rousey won the Royal Rumble. After that here comes Charlotte Flair. After this break she’ll talk, and talk, and talk, then Ronda will show up and talk as well.

Post break Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair are in the ring. Deville says Becky Lynch told her that Ronda had elected to face Becky at Mania and expects to have a contract shortly. With that in mind Deville lets Charlotte choose her own opponent for WrestleMania. Charlotte has been on top since 2015, been winning ever since she showed up, and Ronda’s been off farming and giving birth. She’s not saying Ronda isn’t a game changer, but mom vs. mom is an easier route to take. Charlotte has never been more confident in herself, calls herself the main event of WrestleMania. If Ronda wants to take on someone on the undercard Charlotte is happy to take on someone else in the main event. She asks the crowd to choose her opponent, then instead picks someone who isn’t here tonight like Sasha Banks. She wishes Banks were here to thank her for the opportunity, and promises to have a contract waiting for her. Cue the music for Ronda Rousey. Ronda heads to the ring, gets a mic while Charlotte desperately tries to emote with her face, then mocks the game of telephone management is playing talking about her. She won the Royal Rumble, and she’s the one who gets to choose the main event at WrestleMania. But being a mom did change her perspective, she didn’t fly across the country through an ice storm with her baby to have a chat. She’s here to kick ass, and she owes Charlotte one. Charlotte again tries to emote. Ronda tells Charlotte she isn’t special, she’s just first and Ronda will see her at WrestleMania then adds a “bitch” so you know she’s serious. Charlotte is happy to be back in the main event of WrestleMania and says her title is her baby and that it’s prettier than Ronda’s. Odd dig but OK. Ronda takes off her jacket, Deville intercepts Ronda and tries to exert authority over Ronda. Charlotte tries to jump Ronda, that goes poorly, then Deville jumps Ronda from behind. Ronda takes out Deville with Piper’s Pit, then locks in the armbar and stares down Charlotte to end the show. That whole segment was painful.