Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.04.21  

Well everyone, another Friday so another episode of WWE Smackdown. Hell in a Cell is coming up quickly, and our Tribal Chief doesn’t even have a whiff of a match. Logically it will be Jimmy Uso in some capacity they could just as easily go with Jey vs. Jimmy. Speaking of the Uso’s, tonight they get a tag team title shot against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Some kind of turn from Jey, or Roman getting involved to put Jimmy in his place, seems like a no brainer but you never know these days. Kevin Owens is moving ahead with his title shot against Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews, this time with Commander Azeez banned from ringside. With the recent roster cuts there are only 7 active women on the Smackdown side of things, so expect a makeshift tag team to battle Natalya and Tamina to remind us that Natalya and Tamina exist, and Bianca Belair will probably be here to deal with a cackling Bayley. We also might get something related to Seth Rollins and Cesaro, assuming WWE doesn’t just completely ignore Cesaro again. Smackdown needs some kind of directions coming up on Hell in a Cell and if they don’t start moving that direction tonight they’ll be rushing a lot of things in the coming weeks.

We open with the music of Roman Reigns, and I still can’t express how much I prefer this new song to the tired Shield theme. Roman’s here with Paul Heyman, but his right hand man is getting ready for his title shot I assume. Heyman gets a mic from one of the ringside goons and hands it to Roman. Roman believes in being direct about how he’s feeling. Last Friday he wasn’t happy at the end of the night, but with some wise council and time to think he’s changed his position on the tag team title match. It’s no secret that Roman is the center piece, it all revolves around him, but he’s allowing this title match to happen. But make no mistake Jimmy, if you say you’re gonna win you better win. With that in mind, why wait, bring him his cousins. And here come the Usos. Both Uso brothers get mics. Jey starts, and hugs Roman. Jimmy decides not to acknowledge the Chief, he thought he already did last year when Roman choked the both of them out. Tonight’s not about that, it’s about becoming a 7 time tag team champion, making the family proud, and keeping the whole division on lockdown. Roman exhales, in that slightly disappointed way only he can, and wishes them good luck. They called the shot, Roman gets that, but again warns them that they better win. Because if not, and Jey knows this, their whole family is watching so they better bring him the titles when it’s over. Jimmy is still hyped up, and welcome to the Uso Penitentiary. Roman casually strolls out of the ring, and here come Los Mysterios for the tag team title match which will start right after this break.

Match #1 – Tag Team Title Match: (c) Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey)

Jimmy and Dominik start us off. They tie up, and Jimmy hits a shoulder block. More running the ropes, Dominik lands a drop kick then an arm drag. Rey tags in and they hit a double team hip toss, then Dominik powerbombs Rey onto Jimmy for a near fall. Jey gets a blind tag and they double team Rey with elbows. Backbreaker from Jey, but misses a jumping headbutt. Rey lays in rights, hits a head scissors take over. Jimmy’s turn for a blind tag, and he hangs up Rey over the top rope to put the Usos back in control. Rey fights out of a chinlock with a jawbreaker. Jimmy with an enziguri to keep control. Cheap shot from Jey on the outside, then he tags in. Wishbone splitter for Rey, who then rolls out of the ring. Jey follows Rey out and back suplexes him onto the barricade before sending Rey back into the ring. Jimmy tags in and starts stomping on Rey. Kick from Rey, Jey gets a blind tag but Rey knocks him off the apron then takes Jimmy out of the ring as well. Rey with a face first baseball slide, but Jey catches him and hits a Samoan drop onto the announce table which does not break as we head to commercial.

Rey eats a double team backbreaker as we come back, he’s been getting the business all during the break. Jey is our legal man right now and starts working a chinlock. Rey drop toe holds Jey into the corner and rolls to make a tag. Jimmy tags in and cuts off Rey before a tag. Jey back in and hits a jumping headbutt. Rey avoids a stinger splash, Jimmy tags in and Rey fights off both men, he kicks Jimmy and hops over a charging Jey who posts himself. Dominik tags in, and immediately hits a suicide dive onto both men. Back in the ring Dominik with a crossbody for a near fall. Jey eats a neckbreaker, but turns into a super kick from Jimmy. Dominik out of the corner and hits an awkward looking cartwheel DDT off the ropes, not sure where the miscommunication was there but that was not supposed to look like that. Jimmy cuts off Dominik on the top rope, they fight on the ropes and Jey tags himself in. Dominik jumps over Jimmy, but Rey is still down and he turns into an assisted Samoan drop for a near fall. Jimmy tags back in, they miss the double super kick and Dominik low bridges both men. Rey on the apron, he hits a seated senton to Jey but eats a super kick from Jimmy. Jimmy with a kick to Dominik, but he eats a drop toe hold into the ropes. Dominik tries the 619, but runs into a super kick. Jimmy up top, wants the Uso splash but Dominik counters into a victory roll for a 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey and Dominik Mysterio retained the titles

Rating: 3 stars

Fun little match, sadly a bit marred by the angle choice of the finish. We’ve got a Dusty finish here, Jimmy’s right shoulder was off the mat before the 3. Jimmy and Jey argue with the ref about the finish. Roman is in his locker room and looks very upset. Odds on Roman having paid off the ref? Roman tells Heyman to bring the Usos to him. Jimmy and Jey are pissed in the ring. Commentary tells us we’ll get another Seth Rollins promo after this break.

Roman yells at the Usos that he doesn’t want to hear their excuses. They lost to a child out there, and they called their shot then embarrassed the family. He warned them, but they’re lucky there’s still time in the show. He doesn’t care who they talk to, but they better fix this mistake before the show ends. And before they leave, they better understand Roman’s position. They’re 6 time tag team champions but who’ve only been to WrestleMania once. And in less than a year Jey closed the show with his head held high and carried their family and culture high for the whole world to see. Roman asks if Jimmy understands his position, but he’s looking at Jey when he says it. Roman asks Jey if that even matters given how things are going. OK, that was a brilliant closing line from Roman.

In the back Kayla is talking with Seth Rollins. She wants an explanation for his attack on Cesaro a few weeks ago. Cue the replay of Rollins stomping Cesaro on the entrance ramp. Rollins doesn’t have anything to say. Kayla brings up Cesaro’s resilience, Rollins says he sees what she’s doing and he doesn’t owe her or the Universe anything. He wont answer her leading questions. She asks what will happen when Cesaro returns to Smackdown. Rollins removes his lapel mic, tosses it at her, and smiles as we fade to black.

The Street Profits are here, and here’s Chad Gable. Gable feels he has to comment on the downward trend of their career recently. He brings up Ford having lost about 6 inches off of his frog splash, and Dawkins’s Sky High looks more like a grounded medium. Gable offers his services to them. The Profits are insulted, and give him a hard no, then walk off laughing. Seeing as the Alpha Academy is the only other heel team on the Smackdown roster this feud was inevitable.

Back to the ring, and here’s Carmella for her match with Liv Morgan. That will start after this commercial break.

The Usos roll up on Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. Pearce and Deville will review the tape and make a decision before the end of the show.

Match #2: Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

Some pie faces from Carmella, then she avoids a charging Morgan. They run around a bit, Morgan catches a kick and tosses Carmella into the barricade a few times. Morgan bounces Carmella off of the apron a few times then they head back into the ring. Kick to the leg from Carmella, then a super kick. Carmella eats some offense in the corner, but avoids a splash, then gets caught with modified backbreaker. Running knees from Morgan get a 2 count. Carmella avoids another charge in the ropes, slams Morgan to the mat by her hair and locks up the Code of silence to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Carmella won

Rating: 1 star

Short, and I’m not entirely sure what was accomplished there since they’re not really heating Carmella back up for a title run and the women’s roster on Smackdown is so depleted.

After this break we’ll get another confrontation between Bianca Belair and Bayley.

In the back Pearce and Deville walk up on Rey and Dominik, telling them they’ll have a rematch for the belts later tonight. They’re both a little upset, but go along with it.

To the ring, and here comes Bianca Belair. Belair says ever since she won the belt Bayley has been jealous but hasn’t done anything about it but laugh. Most of the fans aren’t laughing with Bayley, they’re laughing at her. Belair doesn’t know what’s so funny, but that laugh is so annoying it’s getting to her just a little bit. But Bayley isn’t even close to the first woman to try her, people have tried to keep her down for her whole life. People used to call her a showoff, or manish because she’s strong. But she left all those people in the dust as she won trophy after trophy and title after title. So she’s dealt with the bullies and whatnot, but she’s never had anyone laugh in her face like Bayley. That’s utter disrespect and she wont stand for it. She calls out Bayley, she’s challenging Bayley to a match. Belair wants the cackling Bayley to meet her at Hell in a Cell. No sign of Bayley, wait, there’s the cackling. Bayley is on the monitor, she’s not operating on Belair’s time frame and is only here via satellite. Bayley is in her sanctuary, clearing her mind, and accepts Belair’s challenge. When Bayley beats Belair at Hell in a Cell she’ll be laughing but wont be the only one doing so. We get a feed change in the arena, all the monitors turn into laughing Bayley faces. Fairly cool effect, even if Bayley’s cackle is the kind of thing that cracks glass. That said, this feud finally getting a bit of a point of view was long overdue. Belair’s promo was more of the same quasi-inspirational stuff she’s been doing in the build up to winning the title and since, but she at least found a way to relate it to the Bayley stuff.

The Profits are in the back, and Otis walks up and demands they apologize to Chad Gable. Ford says they don’t owe him or anyone an apology. They’ll give him some free advice, Gable is holding him back. Since they aligned together, Otis hasn’t accomplished anything, maybe he should get his money back. Otis bitch slaps Ford, then slams Dawkins into some equipment crates and we head to break.

Back from break, King Corbin is in the ring and we get a video package of him and Nakamura feuding over Corbin’s fake crown. This really does serve to highlight how backwards the booking of this is, most of what Nakamura’s been doing has been heelish. Here’s Boogs and his guitar again. He does the “hear ye, hear ye,” to introduce himself and Nakamura.

Match #3: King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs

Corbin drives Nakamura into the corner and lays into him with strikes. Nakamura avoids a charge, and lands a kick to the back of the head then sets Corbin on the top rope and knees him in the body. Corbin lands a right and gets a chokebomb for a near fall. Mounted rights from Corbin, but Nakamura catches him with an armbar and Corbin has to fight to the ropes to get free. Kicks and knees from Nakamura, Corbin out of the ring and clotheslines Boogs for no reason. Back in the ring Nakamura with an STO, near fall but Corbin avoids a kick, gets a roll up pin with the tights to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: King Corbin won

Rating: 2 stars

Post match Corbin gets his crown, but Boogs catches him and stalls him out so Nakamura can kick him in the head and get the crown back. This whole thing is just getting sillier and sillier.

Video recap of Azeez Nailing Owens to keep him from pinning Crews last week. Owens walks in the back, and gets jumped by Azeez. Azeez is banned from ringside for the title match, but we’re clearly not ringside. Azeez slams stuff into Owens, but refs show up and restrain him before he can hit the Nigerian Nail. Crews walks up, laughs, and walks off. That title match will be up after the break.

Post break Owens limps to the ring.

Match #4 – Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens

Crews right after the injured ribs of Owens with a rib breaker and kicks to the body. Owens lands a kick but his offense is muted and Crews hits a snap suplex. More body work from Crews, and he launches Owens into the corner. They hit the ropes, Owens lands a kick and a clothesline then a senton but that hurt Owens as much as Crews. Owens tries a pop up powerbomb but can’t with his ribs like this, Crews hits a super kick to the body. Owens low bridges Crews, but when he tries to dive even hitting the ropes hurts. Crews drops Owens onto the apron, then hits an Angle Slam on the floor as we head to break.

We come back to Crews still in control and stomping down Owens. Running knee to the body from Crews. Crews gets a belly to belly suplex. Owens tries to fight back but gets cut off and eats another belly to belly suplex. Crews hits a German suplex for a near fall. Owens avoids a second German suplex and drills Crews with one of his own. Rights from Owens, Crews drives him into a corner and puts him up on the top rope. Crews up top with Owens, he wants a superplex but Owens fights free then headbutts Crews down. Owens wants a Swanton bomb, but he flies into the knees of Crews. Crews with an enziguri then a straight jacket German suplex for a near fall. Crews up top now, misses a frog splash though. Owens lands a super kick, avoids a Crews charge and hits him with another super kick. Pop up powerbomb from Owens, but Crews kicks out at 2. Owens up top again, Crews rolls to the apron and they fight again but Crews gets a Death Valley Driver onto the apron. Back in the ring, cover and Crews pins Owens to retain the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Apollo Crews retained the title

Rating: 3 stars

Owens sold his butt off with the ribs, Crews worked a smart match around it and they gave Owens plenty of hope spots. Post match Sami Zayn is here, and runs to the ring then clobbers Owens with a Helluva kick. He says that was a kick from karma. Zayn reiterates he didn’t do anything, it was karma.

In the back the Profits recap Gable being disrespectful and Otis punking them. They warn Otis to stay away after this, they’re about to send Otis and Gable back to the dump. They still want the smoke.

The Usos walk in the back, their rematch with Rey and Dominik will be up after the break.

We come back and get the entrances for the main event.

Match #5 – Tag Team Title Match: (c) Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey)

Dominik and Jimmy start us off again. Dominik lays in rights, they hit the ropes and Jimmy lands a back elbow to floor Dominik. Jimmy lays in strikes, drives Dominik to the corner and Jey tags in. Jey with a flying right hand, then a scoop slam. Dominik fights out of the corner, but gets caught with a back suplex to neckbreaker from Jey. Dominik heads out of the ring, Jey doesn’t care and hits a suicide dive as we head to break.

Back from break and Jey is laying in rights to Dominik. Dominik fights back to his feet but gets punched back down. Jey gets reversed and tossed into the second turnbuckle. Both men tag out, and Rey is a house on fire running wild on Jimmy with his usual stuff. Jimmy lands an elbow, Jey tags in and tries a powerbomb but Jimmy blind tagged, tried a roll up but Rey rolls through and kicks him. Baseball slide splash from Rey to Jimmy on the outside. Jimmy back in the ring, Rey avoids a charge from Jey who posts himself on the floor. Rey back in, and up top with a flying head scissors into the ropes. 619 from Rey connects, he tags Dominik who heads up top, but here’s Roman Reigns with a superman punch to Dominik.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dominik and Rey won via Disqualification

Rating: 2 stars

Post match Roman spears Rey for good measure. Roman yells at Jimmy for embarrassing the family twice in one night, then single handedly beats the crap out of Rey and Dominik. Both Rey and Dominik get slammed into the barricades. Roman gets the steel steps and smacks Dominik with them. A steps shot for Rey as well, then Roman tosses him over the barricade into the sea of LED monitors. Roman lays into Dominik again and sends him into the ring. Mounted elbows from Roman, then he guillotines Dominik, standing and doesn’t even need to pull guard. Jimmy tells Roman that’s enough, Roman tosses Dominik aside once he’s unconscious. Jimmy objects to business being done like this and heads out. Jey walks around the ring, trying to decide if he’s with Roman or Jimmy. Roman stands over Jey, who stays by his side as Roman drags Dominik up and kills him with a powerbomb to end the episode.