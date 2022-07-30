Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.29.22  

Well everyone, this is it. The big go home show for WWE SummerSlam, which is scheduled to air tomorrow. The last chance for WWE to convince you to spend money on their product. Tonight we’re theoretically getting the last match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus when they meet in an Irish Donnybrook Match, it’s basically a hardcore match but Drew isn’t allowed to use his sword, and the winner gets a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Clash at the Castle in September. There’s a decent chance we get another non-finish and they wrestle tomorrow at SummerSlam, but they could also finally end this here. We’re getting a match between the New Day and the Viking Raiders, and allegedly a match between Lacey Evans and Aliyah that’s been teased for a few weeks. We’re also going to get another Maximum Male Models segment, now that Max Dupri has apparently been written out of the story his kayfabe sister Maxxine Dupri (the former Sofia Cromwell) will be taking over hosting duties. Now all of this is somewhat subject to change seeing as Vince McMahon has retired and Paul “Triple H” Levesque is now in charge of creative. There’s also a pretty good chance someone will talk up the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Theory’s been getting a ton of screen time lately and could show up here, Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee will probably interact in some capacity, and WWE might remember that Gunther is the Intercontinental champion and further his budding issue with Shinsuke Nakamura. Oh, and the Usos and Street Profits continue their feud so we might get a Jeff Jarrett appearance here as he’s the special guest ref for their tag team title match at SummerSlam. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

We’re opening with the Donnybrook Match, there are plenty of Irish pub accoutrement around the ringside area letting us know the gimmick.

Match #1 – Donnybrook Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Sheamus jumps Drew on the entrance ramp and the brawl is on right away. Drew gets sent into the ring post then they head into the ring. Sheamus laying in right hands to the body and head before Drew comes out of the corner with a clothesline to take over. More strikes from Drew then he catches Sheamus with a Michinoku Driver for a 1 count. They head out of the ring but Sheamus gets a shillelagh and chases Drew back into the ring. Drew avoids a swing and hits a back suplex then gets the shillelagh but Sheamus cuts him off with a kick to the gut then the Cactus clothesline sending both men out of the ring. Drew launches Sheamus over the announce table and the crowd chants for tables, Drew obliges them by getting one from under the ring but Sheamus is back to attack him. Sheamus sends Drew into the ring steps then mocks the crowd. Sheamus gets the table now and sets it up against the barricade before heading back into the ring. Another shillelagh for Sheamus, and he whacks Drew a few times with this one then grinds it into Drew’s eye. Clubbing blows to the chest from Sheamus, he goes for the full 20 this time then kicks Drew to the floor. Sheamus wants to suplex Drew though the table, Drew blocks it and suplexes Sheamus on the floor. Drew now tosses Sheamus into the barricade, ring steps, and ring post before launching him into a stack of barrels to send us to break.

We come back to Sheamus in control with a shillelagh, but Drew fights back only to run into a powerslam. Sheamus heads out of the ring to get a chair then cracks Drew across the back with it before setting it up in a corner. The chair falls down as Sheamus grabs Drew for a White Noise, but Drew fights free and posts Sheamus where the chair should have been. Now Drew fires up with clotheslines then belly to belly throws and a neckbreaker. Drew heads out of the ring to get a few chairs and he sends a pile of them into the ring. Sheamus grabs one of the chairs and throws it into the face of Drew, then he makes sure the chairs are all in a pile in the middle of the ring before going for a White Noise on the chairs, but Drew counters into a Future Shock DDT on the chairs for a near fall. Drew fires up again but here comes Ridge Holland with a cheap shot, Sheamus then follows up with a a knee strike for a near fall. Ridge drags Drew out of the ring, but Drew posts him then throws him through the table at ringside with a belly to belly suplex and we get another commercial break.

Drew and Sheamus fight on the top rope as we come back, there’s also a table set up in the ring now. Sheamus punches Drew down into the tree of woe position but Drew sits up and throws Sheamus to the mat. Drew misses a Claymore then Sheamus with an Alabama Slam for a 2 count. They head out of the ring again, Drew tosses Sheamus into one of the bar set ups, and here’s Butch as well to complicate things as he dives onto Drew from a pile of barrels. Back in the ring, Sheamus is cut around his left shoulder, Sheamus hoists Drew up on his shoulders and then climbs the ropes for a second rope White Noise which gets a near fall. Bit of a “This is awesome” chant as Butch pulls a giant shillelagh out from under the ring and gives it to Sheamus. Drew avoids Sheamus and headbutts him, then whacks both Butch and Sheamus with the giant shillelagh. Drew sets for the Claymore, and Sheamus avoids him so he kills Butch with the kick then Sheamus comes out of the corner with a Brogue Kick that gets a great near fall. Another “This is awesome” chant, this one a little more emphatic as Sheamus tries to collect himself and figure out his next move. Sheamus sets for another Brogue Kick, but Drew catches him and powerbombs him through the table. Drew looks a little heartbroken as he examines his downed former friend. Sheamus crawls for the shillelagh, Drew just kills him from his knees with a Claymore and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won

Rating: 3.5 stars

A little clunky in places but Drew and Sheamus beating the crap out of each other is always a good viewing experience. Also, what a novel concept, starting a wrestling show with a wrestling match.

Post match Kayla interviews Drew in the ring, Drew says it didn’t have to be this way to Sheamus, but someone has to take the title off the part time champions, and here’s Theory to interrupt with a briefcase shot. Kevin Dunn then makes his last stand with too many zooms and cuts as Theory keeps laying in briefcase shots. Theory poses over the fallen Drew and predicts he’ll have two titles after SummerSlam.

We get a video recap of Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee’s interaction from last week before Corbin comes through the crowd with a ticket to sit behind commentary and mock McAfee as he sits in the crowd and we head to commercial break.

Post break Corbin is harassing commentary as we get a recap of Roman pinning Riddle to win the main event on RAW on Monday, plus the bevy of Stomps from Seth Rollins to Riddle which got Riddle out of their match. Corbin is throwing popcorn at commentary as even Cole is getting annoyed with this. Next they run down the SummerSlam card for us while Corbin continues to loudly talk over the promo package. Corbin stands at the barricade and throws his popcorn into McAfee’s face then he jumps the barricade as Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce, and Daivari try to restore order. As they scramble around Corbin gets behind McAfee and takes him to dick kick city to send us to break. I get what they were going for there but that wound up being the wrong kind of grating before the end.

We come back and Theory walks around the backstage area where Kayla finds him and asks him what’s up. Theory is sick and tired of being treated like a punching bag, he’s the future two time US champion and youngest MITB winner. Guys like Lashley, Ziggler, and Moss are just jealous of him and he’s going to cash in tomorrow night and become the new uWu champion. Brock Lesnar might have laid him out last week, and Roman might have attacked him on Monday, but none of that will stop him from becoming champion. As Theory walks off he runs into Paul Heyman. Heyman and Theory walk off talking as we head back to commentary. McAfee is selling the groin kick as he puts his headset back on. Shotzi is in the ring for our next match.

Match #2: Shotzi vs. Aliyah

Apparently Lacey Evans isn’t medically cleared to wrestle, so instead here’s Aliyah vs. Shotzi. They tie up, Shotzi gets a side headlock and shoves Aliyah around then trash talks her. Aliyah grabs a side headlock then a Thesz press and some mounted punches. Shotzi slams Aliyah down by the hair and starts stomping on her in the corner. Running attack from Shotzi gets a 2 count, then she grabs a Boston Crab but she struggles mightily to get it on properly before Aliyah grabs at the ropes. No break from Shotzi and Aliyah winds up kicking her free. Some rights from Aliyah as she fires up, then a running clothesline from Aliyah gets a 2 count. Shotzi rolls out of the ring, Aliyah then hits a Thesz press from the apron and lands more punches. Shotzi posts Aliyah then they head back into the ring. The Never Wake Up connects for Shotzi and she pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shotzi won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Shotzi is sloppy as ever, they had a few moments of odd communication, and ultimately this felt pointless as they had to swap in a new opponent.

We get a recap of Ronda Rousey abusing Sonya Deville last week. In the back Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey do some stare offs, Natalya interrupts then here comes Sonya Deville as well. Ronda doesn’t have time for this nonsense and walks off as Liv calls Sonya a sore loser. Back in the ring Shotzi has a mic and laughs, but before she can go on Ronda Rousey is here to interrupt things. Ronda stalks to the ring, and orders Shotzi out. Shotzi tries a cheap shot, Ronda easily tosses her around then sends her out of the ring. Ronda has the mic now, and she calls out Liv Morgan to show everyone why they’re the two fighting for the title. We head to break before they can even announce the somewhat obvious tag team match (Playa).

Post break Ronda is pacing in the ring as Liv Morgan makes her entrance.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville

Ronda and Natalya start us off, they shove then Ronda hits a takedown. Natalya tries to tie up, Ronda grabs a hammerlock then Natalya counters into a takedown. Ronda counters into an arm wringer, Natalya escapes but gets taken over with a headlock. Morgan tags in, and hits an assisted hurricanrana leading to Natalya tagging out. Morgan with kicks to Sonya, but Sonya cuts her off with strikes. Running kick from Sonya but Morgan fights back with a mistimed shotgun dropkick. Running knee from Morgan and Ronda tags in blind then kicks Sonya down. Sonya fights to the ropes and heads out of the ring as Morgan and Ronda argue a bit over a tag. Morgan tags in, but Sonya pulls her off the apron and tosses her into the barricade then back into the ring. Knee from Sonya then she tags in Natalya. Natalya with a snap suplex then grabs a chin lock. Morgan tries to fight back but Natalya just tosses her out of the ring then suplexes her on the floor to send us to break.

We come back as Sonya is bouncing Morgan around in the corner. Running knee from Sonya gets a 2 count. Natalya tags in and they hit a double suplex on Morgan. Morgan tries to fight back but Natalya slams her down and lands stomps then tries the Sharpshooter but Morgan kicks free and hits a Codebreaker, she debates making a tag but instead goes for a cover that only gets 2. Morgan and Natalya start trading strikes, Natalya sends her into her corner and tags in Sonya. Sonya with some strikes then a chin lock. Morgan fights back with strikes but Sonya cuts her off with a roundhouse kick, Morgan replies with an enziguri and both women are down. Morgan crawls for a tag, but decides against it, misses an ObLIVion on Sonya but Natalya is legal and Natalya lands a discus lariat for a near fall. Now Morgan looks for another tag, Ronda tags herself in as Morgan gets close enough and Ronda runs wild on Sonya as Sonya tags in. Piper’s Pit to Sonya then Ronda goes for the Armbar but takes too long and Natalya gets involved. Morgan with ObLIVion to Natalya, Ronda grabs the Ankle Lock on Sonya and Sonya has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan won

Rating: 2.5 stars

I appreciate the story being told here. Post match both Ronda and Morgan pose opposite each other.

Here come the Street Profits, after this break they’ll square off with the Usos so Jeff Jarrett can give the instructions to both teams ahead of their match. That’ll be up after this break.

Post break here come the Usos. All four men square off in the ring, the Profits have mics but before anything can come of that here comes Jarrett in his ref shirt. Jarrett has a mic on his way to the ring, he’s got words for everyone. He thought it’d be a good idea for everyone to get together so they can straighten a few things out. Jarrett wants everyone to know how seriously he takes this job. Jey has a mic and holds up everything, he wants to know if he’ll get DQ’d if he punches Ford in the face. Jimmy wants to know if it’s illegal to wrap the title belts around Dawkins’ head. Dawkins wants to know what’ll happen if he hits Jimmy so hard that Jimmy brings back the face paint? Ford shouts about bodies and then they botch their catchphrase. Jarrett appreciates all of that, he’s not here to contain them he’s here to let them run wild. His only job tomorrow is to count to 3, but that’s tomorrow and as far as tonight goes he can see these four men have outstanding issues. Well if anyone of them feels froggy, one of them can jump. Dawkins isn’t going to jump tonight, then he and Ford jump the Usos. We get a brawl, Jarrett is happy to watch the violence but eats a super kick from Jey and the fight stops immediately. Jimmy yells at Jey, Jey apologizes then Jarrett shoves both of them. Dawkins shoves the Usos out of the ring then Ford dives onto both of them and the Profits stand tall.

Next is a video recap of the feud between the New Day and Viking Raiders. After that the New Day head to the ring, they’ll take on the Viking Raiders after this break.

Post break Maxxine Dupri is in the back and welcomes us to the debut of the SummerSlam beachwear collection. This is a much more rapid fire presentation with a lot of still shots spliced in. Max Dupri is still here as well, he says they’re still seeking clients for Maximum Male Models. A much better presentation for this gimmick, the runway thing should be used sparingly if they’re going to continue this.

Back to the ring, here come the Viking Raiders.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

Woods and Erik get us going. Woods with some strikes but Erik cuts him off out of the corner and runs over Woods. Kofi with a blind tag, and hits a springboard crossbody as he enters the ring. Botched hurricanrana, not sure who caused that one, but Erik recovers and floors Kofi then tags in Ivar. Ivar unloads with strikes then tags Erik back in. Kofi tries to fight out of the corner but Ivar tags in and tosses Kofi out of the ring then hits a crossbody to sandwich Kofi into the barricade as we get another break.

We come back to Ivar working a neck crank on Kofi in the ring. Kofi tries to fight back, but Ivar swats him down with rights. Kofi avoids a punch and hits an SOS to drop Ivar. Both men tag out and Woods starts running wild. Woods drop kicks Ivar then sends Erik into the second rope and hits a sliding drop kick to take out Ivar. Diving DDT from Woods connects but he only gets a 2 count. Erik clobbers Woods with a right hand, but Woods flips out of a back suplex and lands a kick then tags in Kofi. Gordbuster from Woods and Kofi flies in with a splash to the back but Ivar breaks up the pin. Ivar wipes out Woods with a wheel kick, Kofi kicks him in reply then he rolls up Erik for 2. Stiff knee from Erik connects, then Ivar tags in and hits a seated senton. Double team powerbomb follows and Ivar pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Viking Raiders won

Rating: 2.5 stars

A few communication and timing issues aside this would have been good. I do appreciate the dedication to the Raiders and their current push.

Post match the Raiders get their shields and chairs in the ring. Woods tries to protect Kofi but runs into a sick shield shot from Erik. Ivar tosses Kofi out of the ring, then they set to Pillmanize the leg of Woods and do so with shield strikes to the chair. Trainers head to the ring to try and attend to Woods as the Raiders head out.

We head to break, after this one we’ll get Paul Heyman giving us the hard sell on SummerSlam.

Post break Paul Heyman is in the ring. Heyman paces for a bit before he begins speaking, and he goes to introduce himself and shakes his head at the crowd when they try to chant along with him. He serves the Tribal Chief, the one and only heavyweight champion in all of sports entertainment, the greatest of all time, the head of the table, and tomorrow night the last man standing. For over 700 days Roman has been the heavyweight champion, an unheard of accomplishment for the last 35 years. In the last 35 years no one has gotten to 700 days as champion, and tomorrow night Brock Lesnar tries to play spoiler, but he’ll do so over Heyman’s damn dead body. Tomorrow Roman will not pin Brock, he will not smash Brock, he’s going to put Brock down and stand over Brock’s fallen body, and we will all be done with Brock Lesnar once and for all. That line brings out Brock Lesnar, and Heyman’s look of shock is tremendous. Cowboy Brock smiles on the entrance stage as he heads to the ring. Brock circles the ring before climbing into, where he stares down Heyman. Heyman offers Brock the mic, Brock doesn’t seem interested and he menaces Heyman but here’s Theory for a cheap shot, which backfires. Brock wears out Theory with the briefcase, then murders him with a few German suplexes to send Theory scampering away. But here’s Drew from behind Theory to take his head off with a Claymore. Drew winds up staring down Brock as Heyman looks on in shock and the episode ends.