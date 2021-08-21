Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.20.21  

Well everyone, tonight is the go home show for WWE Summerslam. Summerslam will be coming our way tomorrow in a rare Saturday PPV for the WWE, and this is the last shot they have at convincing you to spend money on it. John Cena and Roman Reigns will trade barbs again, an Uso will wrestle a Mysterio (Rey and Jey in this instance), Edge will be back, Big E will have to try and get his Money in the Bank briefcase back from “bum ass” Baron Corbin, and I’m sure there will be some interaction between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Shinsuke Nakamura won the Intercontinental title last week, so we’ll see if he can help breathe some life into that relatively limp belt. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to it.

We’re in Phoenix, Arizona tonight. Here’s Edge to get us going, meaning Roman and Cena will be our closing segment. We get a video recap of Rollins’ promo from last week. When we come back to live Edge is sitting in darkness on a chair in the middle of the ring. Edge addresses Rollins, he heard what Rollins said last week and that’s been sitting with him. He can remember 2014 when Rollins almost stomped him onto the briefcase, and he was worried about his life, his wife, and his kids. Last week all of those same things were threatened, now he knows what the Curb Stomp can do to him because of his neck injures and it will probably end his career if he hits it, and it might effect his ability to be a father. And he knows that’s the thing you have to do against him, trying to play mind games, but Edge knows Rollins isn’t playing games, he means what he said. Edge says Rollins is an all time talent, but he’s pushed Edge into a dark place, a place he doesn’t like to go because getting out of it is so hard. And because, he kind of likes it there. Edge goes into the Kubrick pose, and says he’s found the place in his heart where his blood runs black, and he sees clearly on this day. At Summerslam he doesn’t have to beat Rollins, he has to break him. He has to humble him. And Rollins, at Summerslam, he’s going to burn you down. Edge’s acting and delivery are excellent as always, sadly most of this build has been telling not showing, but again Edge’s delivery here was exceptional.

Rey and Dominik talk at gorilla, Rey wants to take things one match at a time while Dominik is getting a tough big for his britches. They head out for our first match, which will be up after this break.

When we come back the Usos are heading to the ring.

Match #1: Rey Mysterio w/ Dominik vs. Jey Uso w/ Jimmy

Some early rope running, Jey over powers Rey and sends him out of the ring. Rey takes his time getting back in, then they hit the ropes again this time Rey hits a hurricanrana. A 10 punch in the corner from Rey, as Dunn’s cuts almost give me a seizure, then Jey floors Rey with a right hand. Jey grabs a chin lock, Rey fights up, lands a back elbow then some rights from an Electric Chair position before he dumps Jey to the floor. Rey with an Asai moonsault to both Usos as we head to break.

We come back to Jey working a headlock. Rey fights back up and hits an enziguri. Samoan drop from Jey gets a 2 count. Rey on the top rope, he and Jey trade blows then Jey heads up with him and gets him on his shoulders, but Rey fights out with a hurricanrana for a 2 count. Back on the feet both men land strikes, but Rey hits a second rope crossbody for a 2 count. Jey avoids an up and over move from the corner, then hits a back suplex into a neckbreaker for a near fall. Rey fights off the apron, then hits a seated senton from the top rope then a tilt a whirl DDT for a close near fall. Rey sets Jey for the 619 but Jey avoids it then gets a sunset flip but Dominik tries to assist the cover but is caught by the ref. The ref ejects Dominik, and the Usos both jump Rey and Dominik. Back in the ring Jey hits an Uso Splash to win.

Rating: 3 stars

Jey and Rey have some serious chemistry, sadly the ending was a touch flat and is trying to further the inevitable heel turn for Dominik because that’s what every son of a face wrestler winds up doing.

We get a recap of Corbin stealing the briefcase from Big E last week. Here’s Corbin, still without music and looking slightly deranged as he hugs the briefcase coming to the ring. He’ll wrestle Kevin Owens after the break. Not even Big E? You know, the man who’s property he stole. I guess that would just make too much sense.

Corbin is hugging the briefcase in the ring as we come back, and here’s Owens for the match.

Match #2: Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin

Owens lays in strikes right away, then hits a senton. More strikes from Owens, Corbin lands a shot to the throat and his run around clothesline for a 1 count. Some body shots from Corbin in the corner. Owens sends Corbin to the apron then super kicks him to the floor and hits a Swanton bomb off the apron onto Corbin. Back in the ring Owens heads up top, but Corbin rolls away to the apron. Corbin snaps Owens over the top rope, wants a chokeslam but Owens counters, Corbin then avoids a Stunner. Here’s Big E and his music, Big E looks pissed as he heads down. Corbin runs for the briefcase but Big E attacks him causing the Disqualification.

Rating: 1.5 stars

Was heading in a decent direction but this was more angle than match.

Corbin posts Big E and grabs the briefcase then runs away, McAfee with the call of the night “There’s a 6’6 trash bag running through the crowd with something he does not own”.

In the back Kayla interviews Bianca Belair. We get a recap of last week when Banks brought out Carmella and Zelina Vega as her new flunkies and beat down Belair to close the show. Belair tries to look mad, then tells Kayla not to even mention Sasha Banks’ name. All Belair can think about is what she’s going to do at Summerslam to that petty, jealous, insecure little brat. Tonight she’s going to take out Carmella and Vega by herself. Kayla asks if competing twice before Summerslam is a good idea, Belair says she’s not in a rational state of mind and it is what it is. That’s some Shyamalan quality dialogue right there.

Back to the ring, and here’s Shotzi and Nox on the tank. They’ve got a championship contender’s match after the break.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Tamina and Natalya vs. Shotzi and Nox

Tamina with some cheap shots to start, Shotzi then eats a back elbow. Natalya tags in and they’re working to keep Shotzi isolated. Nox is still down on the floor as Natalya lays in strikes. Shotzi fights back up out of a head lock, but is slammed down by the hair. Suplex from Natalya for a near fall. Natalya back to the chin lock, Shotzi is able to fight back with a swinging neckbreaker. Shotzi knees Tamina off the apron as Nox comes around and takes her out with a cross body then Shotzi counters a Sharpshooter attempt with a school boy roll up to pin and win.

Rating: 1.5 stars

More angle than anything else, setting up a future title shot for Nox and Shotzi.

A recap of Edge’s earlier promo, and Rollins hangs out in the back because he’ll get a promo of his own after this break.

Post break, here’s Rollins. I imagine a bunch of laughing, dismissive language, then a shift towards serious and attempts at threatening line readings are about to follow. Rollins gets a mic, he laughs, then says he likes Edge’s style and he respects Edge covering all of his bases and making excuses for losing tomorrow. Some mocking, some might say dismissive, language follows. Rollins gets a little more serious and tells Edge to listen to him, there is no shame in your shortcomings. He loses his cool for a moment as the crowd keeps chanting “Edge”. There’s no shame in being beaten and broken by this business, or in being a loving father and family man. And no shame in not being able to find the darkness anymore. But the problem is, without the darkness Edge can’t get on Rollins’ level. We all know that part of Edge is dead and gone, here’s the music for The Brood to interrupt him. Criminally underrated song that one. The lights go out, Edge tells Rollins the freaks come out and night and warns him he’ll never see it coming. A good old fashioned blood bath follows, though this time with much darker almost black blood. That’s a hell of a throwback from Edge, but I approve. Rollins gets pissed while covered in fake blood, he stands and we cut away.

A recap of Otis demolishing the Street Profits a few months back leads to the Profits coming out for a match after the break.

Coming back we get a recap of what just happened to Rollins. Commentary then runs down the Summerslam card, then Otis heads to the ring.

Match #4: Montez Ford w/ Angelo Dawkins vs. Otis w/ Chad Gable

Ford rocking taped fists and boxing shorts. Some strikes from Ford, but Otis shuts that down with a body shot. Otis wont fall from a Ford clothesline, or a second and Ford runs into a spinning back elbow from Otis. Otis to the apron and clubs Ford over the top rope and to the floor. Ford moves back to the apron, lands a right hand but runs into another body shot in the ring. Ford flips out of a back suplex and lands a super kick then an enziguri but Otis doesn’t go down. Dawkins slams Gable into the ring, Ford with a top rope cross body to Otis for a near fall. More punches from Ford, but Otis swats him out of the air with a Polish Hammer. Otis wants the Vader Bomb, and gets it to win.

Rating: 2 stars

Short, but impactful little match. Otis keeps on rolling, and Ford bumped like a maniac for him.

We get a recap of Nakamura winning the IC title last week. Back to the arena and here’s Rick Boogs to introduce King Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura and Boogs will team up to take on Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez after the break.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

Boogs and Crews start us off. Quick little takedown from Boogs and he air guitars the leg of Crews then hits a gutwrench throw. Some more suplexes from Boogs then both men tag out and Nakamura avoids a kick from Azeez then unloads strikes. Nakamura with a flying kick but Azeez remains upright and lands a right. More kicks from Nakamura, then a flying knee off the second rope for a 1 count. Nakamura wants the Kinshasa but Azeez counters with a sidewalk slam and tags out. Crews eats a wheel kick coming in though and Boogs tags in. Boogs with a pumphandle powerslam as Nakamura takes out Azeez and Boogs pins Crews to win.

Rating: 1.5 stars

Almost a DUD, but that’s mostly based on how short it was. Boogs didn’t embarrass himself in there, and Azeez wasn’t nearly as bad as feared through his brief segment.

Bianca Belair heads to the ring, she’ll have back to back matches after the break.

Post match Vega brings out Carmella with her, I’m now unsure if we’re doing a handicap thing or what. They argue about who’s going first and Carmella sends Vega into the ring.

Match #6: Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega

Belair tosses Vega around, shoulder blocks her down then slams her into the corner. Stomps from Belair then she dances. Vega avoids a scoop slam, but misses a double knee strike in the corner. Belair gets distracted and Vega hits a Code Red/Yoshi Tonic for a close near fall. Vega tries a hurricanrana, but Belair counters with a powerbomb then an alley-opp into the corner. Kiss of Death follows and we’re done.

Rating: 1 star

One move away from a full on squash, Vega goes to 0-4 since returning.

Post match Carmella ambushes Belair with super kicks to send us to break.

We come back to the start of our next match.

Match #6: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

Carmella jumps the depleted Belair with strikes. The back elbows in the corner from Carmella, then a Bronco Buster for a near fall. Carmella is staying on Belair with a chin lock, if nothing else I appreciate her urgency. Belair fights to her feet and breaks the sleeper grip from Carmella, then spins her in front and hits a delayed suplex to put both women down. Some rights from Belair once they’re on the feet. Belair catches a super kick and drops Carmella with a right hand then hits a standing moonsault for a 2 count. Some kicks from Carmella then she gets a triangle choke over the top rope and ties up Belair in the ring apron. Super kick from Carmella then they head back into the ring for a near fall. Belair counters an X-Factor with a Spinebuster, hits the Kiss of Death and wins again.

Rating: 1.5 stars

Belair’s selling is a bit too spotty to try and tell this story of being worn down, but hey it’s nice to just run over the whole diminished division right?

After the break Roman Reigns and John Cena will come face to face for the final hard sell segment.

We come back to the music hitting for Roman Reigns. Roman is here with Paul Heyman. Once he hits the ring here’s John Cena. Both Heyman and Cena have mics, Roman looks more annoyed than anything. Roman has the mic from Heyman, they all take a bit long to milk things. Roman says a lot of people say a lot of things to him, most a lot of stupid things, just like Cena last week. Last week Cena said a lot of dumb stuff, but the fans reacted because Cena said it with energy. He tells the fans to pop, they oblige. But Roman wont allow Cena to lie to you, because Cena thinks he can pin Roman. Roman asks Heyman when the last time he lost was, Heyman says no one has ever beaten this version of Roman Reigns. There you have it. Cena says he wont let this go on, there’s too much excitement with Summerslam coming up. The fans are choosing whether their Team Reigns or Team Cena, but people are figuring out that the impossible is possible. Roman doesn’t know what he’s in for tomorrow. A month ago when Cena came back everyone would have picked Roman to win because Cena is going to film a movie. But Cena’s here to take the title to his movie and make Roman sit around here as a failure and shell of himself. Roman might be great, but he’s lost control and all it takes to bring him back to Earth is 1, 2, 3. Are you really that naive Roman? Think about the contract, the Summer of Cena, the whole thing, it’s all aligned against Roman. Cena just needs one moment, Roman can’t make a mistake, can’t get distracted, or its 1, 2, 3 and Cena breaks the all time world title record. After tomorrow Smackdown will not have a champion in residence until WrestleMania thanks to Roman Reigns, and all it takes is 1, 2, 3. Cena tosses his mic away. Roman tells Cena that he doesn’t get it. Roman’s trying to understand it, but Cena should have smartened up before coming back, because when people get in the ring with him he smashes them so bad WWE doesn’t have a use for them. You think Roman can’t make movies and commercials like Cena? It’s Vegas right? Roman wants to raise the stakes, either Roman leaves as Universal champion or he’s leaving WWE entirely. He offers Cena a handshake, Cena accepts, then Roman wants a Samoan drop but Cena counters into a school boy for a quick visual 3 or so count. Cena powders and laughs at Roman as Roman actually sells a bit of worry to close the show. Great stuff from both men here, Cena selling that all he needs is one moment and Roman’s a flop while Roman’s bravado continues to shine.