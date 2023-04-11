New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw, Trish Stratus Attacks Becky Lynch

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions — and a Trish Stratus heel turn — following as of this week’s episode of Raw. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to claim the titles on Monday night’s episode.

Becky Lynch and Lita were set to defend the titles against Morgan and Rodriguez, but Lita was found attacked backstage and Stratus volunteered to step in for Lita. The end of the match came when Morgan ducked a Chick Kick and rolled Stratus up for the win.

After the match, Lynch was disappointed but raised Stratus’ hand and hugged her before she started to leave. Stratus then hit Lynch from behind and hit her with the Chick Kick.

The win marks Morgan’s first WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign and Rodriguez’s second. Raquel previously held the titles with Aliyah for a 14-day run. Lynch and Lita’s reign lasted 43 days, having won the titles from Damage CTRL on the February 27th episode of Raw.