NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match Set For NWA Samhain

EC3 will defend his NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship against Thom Latimer at NWA Samhain. On this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, Latimer confronted EC3 and said he’d see the World Champion in Cleveland, suggesting that he would be cashing in his NWA World TV Championship for a title match.

NWA Samhain is the next NWA PPV and will take place on October 28th.