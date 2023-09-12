This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

Kenzie Page defends the NWA World Women’s Title on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:

EC3’s seismic challenge shook NWA Powerrr last week. Now, he awaits Thom Latimer’s response. Will Latimer accept the call?

Expect nothing short of a wrestling masterpiece as the NEW NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige, faces off against Samantha Starr in our main event!

NWA Junior Heavyweight Champ Colby Corino and Koa Laxamana face former rivals Homicide and Joe Alonzo, with NWA legend Ricky Morton as special guest referee. The question on everyone’s mind: How will Jamie Stanley’s dual management of Corino and Alonzo impact this exhibition matchup?

Following their disappointing outcomes at NWA 75, Jax Dane and AJ Cazana collide in pursuit of redemption!

We kick off the NWA World Television Championship qualifiers as Zicky Dice, Judais, Gaagz the Gymp, and Dak Draper collide in a heart-pounding four-way showdown!