Lineup For WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 2, New Preview Clip Online
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a new synopsis and preview for this weekend’s syndicated TV episode.
“Superheroes Attack” – On WOW – Women Of Wrestling, you never know who’s going to show up! She’s fresh, fly, and funktastic — Foxxy Fierce makes her in-ring debut against the cold-hearted dissident Ice Cold — and that’s only the tip of the iceberg! The Heavy Metal Sisters look to turn the squared circle into their personal mosh pit when they lock up against Miami’s spiciest duo Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie Carlson. Former Miss Pacific Leia Makoa looks to pull the plug on Glitch the Gamer, and in the Main Event The Queen of Kings Reina del Rey goes toe-to-toe with Australia’s own Princess Aussie!
Here’s a brief rundown of the lineup for this weekend’s TV episode:
* Foxxy Fierce vs. Ice Cold
* The Heavy Metal Sisters vs. Sweet Heat
* Leia Makoa vs. Glitch the Gamer
* Princess Aussie vs. Reina del Rey
