WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 24 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 24. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* No. 1 Contenders Match for WOW Title: Penelope Pink vs. Princess Aussie

* Chantilly Chella vs. Reina Del Rey

* The Carlson Twins vs. Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah