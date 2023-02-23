wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 24 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 24. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* No. 1 Contenders Match for WOW Title: Penelope Pink vs. Princess Aussie
* Chantilly Chella vs. Reina Del Rey
* The Carlson Twins vs. Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah
EPISODE 24: “Unlikely Teams” – Lana Star’s privileged protege and member of the Fab 4, Penelope Pink must defeat the high flying Princess Aussie to secure a shot at the WOW Championship. The movin’ and groovin’ Chantilly Chella faces the previous number one contender for the WOW Championship, The Queen of Kings, Reina Del Rey. The Main Event is a Tag Team Championship Match! Miami’s Sweet Heat, the Carlson Twins, take on the unlikely team of Coach Campanelli and the energetic cheerleader Randi Rah Rah. Can the unlikely team of Coach and Rah Rah pull off an underdog win to become the WOW Tag Team Champions?
