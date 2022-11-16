– Fightful Select has a report on WOW – Women of Wrestling attempting to sign Ruby Soho after she was released from WWE in June of last year. According to the report, WOW reportedly sent feelers to Soho shortly after her WWE release.

It’s unknown if Soho had any actual talks with WOW following her WWE exit. However, the company was reportedly told quickly that Soho was not taking any bookings. This led to many believing she was signing with AEW. Soho did later sign with AEW and debuted at AEW All Out 2021 in September. Ruby Soho debuted as the Joker Entrant for the Casino Battle Royale to win a future title shot.

WOW also reportedly attempted to bring in The IInspiration (aka The IIconics). However, they ultimately signed with Impact Wrestling.