wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 45 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 45 airing in syndication:
* WOW World Championship Match: Tormenta vs. The Classmaster (c)
* Sylvia Sanchez vs. Gabriella Cruz
* Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones vs. Scout Parker and Sprout Greens
* Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx) vs. The Mighty Mights (Sugar and Spice)
SEASON 3 EPISODE 45: “Picket Line Payback” After ripping through her opponents in a Fatal Four Way, Tormenta secures her spot in the ring opposite IQ Superior Samantha Smart’s brainchild, The Classmaster, for the WOW World Championship. The Main Event promises to be a spectacular showdown to the finish! Also in this WOW broadcast, unique fighting styles clash as Sylvia Sanchez confronts emerging talent Gabriella Cruz, who uses impressive ground fighting Brazilian style Jui-Jitsu to take out the opposition. Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones protest the actions of Scout Parker and Sprout Greens; they plan on a little sweet revenge after the salty activists assaulted them for unknowingly crossing a picket line. Animal Instinct’s Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx reunite in the ring to exterminate Mighty Mights’ Sugar and Spice for this week’s tag match against the pretentious bullies.