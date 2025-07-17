– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 45 airing in syndication:

* WOW World Championship Match: Tormenta vs. The Classmaster (c)

* Sylvia Sanchez vs. Gabriella Cruz

* Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones vs. Scout Parker and Sprout Greens

* Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx) vs. The Mighty Mights (Sugar and Spice)