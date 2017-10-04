wrestling / News

Various News: WrestleKingdom 12 Ticket Info, New GFW Amped Preview, Ava Storie Video

October 4, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WrestleKingdom 12

– NJPW announced tickets for WrestleKingdom 12 will go on sale on Wednesday, October 25. The highest priced “Royal Seats (with gifts)” are going for 50,000 yen, which right now is about $443.

– Here is another preview for Impact One Night Only GFW Amped Anthology Part III, which debuts this week on PPV…

– Here is behind-the-scenes video from Ava Storie’s recent football photo shoot…

Ava Storie, Impact, Impact One Night Only GFW Amped Anthology Part III, NJPW, WrestleKingdom 12

